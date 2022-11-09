MISSOULA — The Montana softball program signed four high school players to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.
Coach Melanie Meuchel added a pair of pitchers, Nyeala Herndon (Helena, Mont./Capital HS) and Rylee Rehbein (Battle Ground, Wash./Battle Ground HS), catcher Madison Tarrant (Goodyear, Ariz./Canyon View HS) and infielder Riley Peschek (Fox Island, Wash./Gig Harbor HS).
All four will graduate in the spring and join the Grizzlies as freshmen next fall.
“This is a group that will have the ability to compete early. They have some skill sets they’ll bring us,” said Meuchel, who is in her sixth season as head coach, her ninth year in the program overall.
“We loved having them on their visits. They meshed well with our team and have a lot of the same values and beliefs and work ethic that this program has. I’m really excited to add them to our program and see how they build upon Griz Softball.”
Montana currently has five pitchers on its roster for the upcoming spring season. One is a senior.
“Adding a pair of pitchers was by design to add to the depth of our staff,” said Meuchel. “They will add depth and add a different look than we currently have on our staff.”
Herndon, who won 15 games last season and had a 2.12 ERA while striking out 151 batters over 109 innings, played in Montana until joining the Washington Ladyhawks travel-ball team.
“She started to spread her wings this past summer. Now she’s learning the game at another level. Every time we’ve seen her, we’ve seen a big upside to her game,” said Meuchel.
“I’m really excited about her upside. She is a competitor and throws the ball with velocity.”
Rehbein, who played for the Northwest Bullets before joining the Washington Ladyhawks, led Battle Ground High to a third-place finish at the Washington Class 4A state tournament in May.
“She has come to Missoula for a couple camps and we’ve been able to watch her along the recruiting trail,” said Meuchel.
“She is knowledgeable about pitching, competitive and spins the ball really well. We continue to see her growth and her ability to spin pitches by people.”
Tarrant was an all-region selection as a senior. She and her teammates at Canyon View finished runner-up at the Arizona Class 5A state tournament. She plays for the Arizona Storm.
“She is a competitor who loves to be behind the plate. I love the way she controls games for the pitchers,” said Meuchel. “She has a true catcher presence and just has a gritty style to her.
“I absolutely love her personality. She’ll add a lot in that department and also make us deeper at that position as well.”
Montana has a pair of catchers on its current team, junior Riley Stockton and sophomore Kynzie Mohl.
“Catchers are part of every pitch and part of a lot of emotions between the pitcher and between the full team,” said Meuchel. “I rely on them a ton through communication of pitch-calling and really creating that environment.
“They wear a lot of hats in a game. As we’re looking for people for that position, that’s what we’re looking for.”
Peschek, who plays for the Northwest Bullets, is a two-time All-South Puget Sound League selection at Gig Harbor High.
“She has an ability about her game. She flows well with the game and understands where she needs to be and when she needs to be there,” said Meuchel. “She loses herself in the game. She is fun to watch.
“I’ve seen her at shortstop, I’ve seen her at second base, I’ve seen her in centerfield. She’s an infielder but I think she could be a true utility. She is on a major upside of her game as well.”
