Kendall Curtis

 UM sports information

MISSOULA — Montana senior Kendall Curtis was named the Big Sky Conference Player of the Week on Monday after leading the Grizzly softball team to a pair of victories over the weekend at the Seattle University Invitational.

Curtis went 6 for 11 (.545) in two games against UNLV and three against the host Redhawks as Montana picked up its first two wins of the season. Curtis drove in three and scored twice.

