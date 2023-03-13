MISSOULA — Montana senior Kendall Curtis was named the Big Sky Conference Player of the Week on Monday after leading the Grizzly softball team to a pair of victories over the weekend at the Seattle University Invitational.
Curtis went 6 for 11 (.545) in two games against UNLV and three against the host Redhawks as Montana picked up its first two wins of the season. Curtis drove in three and scored twice.
Curtis had six hits through the season’s first 20 games, over Montana’s first four tournament weekends. She matched that output over the fifth weekend, with a pair of two-hit games on Saturday.
“The season hasn’t started off how she anticipated or envisioned, but she stayed with the grind,” UM coach Melanie Meuchel said.
“She is a leader in so many ways. To watch her step up and be Kendall Curtis at the plate and be the hitter she is, I was so excited for her.”
It wasn’t just the number of hits Curtis had that were key to Montana breaking into the win column, against UNLV on Friday then against the Rebels again on Saturday. It was the timing of those hits.
She had the sixth-inning game-winning hit against UNLV on both Friday and Saturday.
With Montana trailing UNLV 1-0 in the top of the sixth on Friday, Curtis came up with the bases loaded and one out. She singled to right to drive in two runs that would hold up in the Grizzlies’ 2-1 victory.
It was Montana’s first win of the season.
The next afternoon against the Rebels she came to the plate in a 4-4 game in the bottom of the sixth with one out and nobody on and sent a 1-0 pitch over the fence. Final: Montana 5, UNLV 4.
It was Montana’s second win of the season.
“She really pushed our team forward to something that we’ve been working so hard for,” said Meuchel. “I’m really, really proud of Kendall Curtis.
“To watch her celebrate, then watch her team celebrate, their pure excitement was really rewarding.”
Montana got outscored 168-43 over the season’s first four weekends while starting 0-20, but any doubts or defeatism that may have produced was not carried onto Logan Field over the weekend.
The Grizzlies swept UNLV and played a pair of tight games against Seattle, a team that is now 19-6.
Montana also played multiple early-season games against Middle Tennessee (18-6), Hawaii (16-9) and Grand Canyon (24-3), and single games against Boston University (17-6) and San Diego State (15-7).
“We’ve been through quite a bit over the course of five weeks with plenty of challenges, whether that’s been injury, our opponents or the opportunity to get out(side) and practice,” said Meuchel.
“It’s been a challenging nonconference but a time we are growing together and have a lot of faith in what we are doing. This weekend I saw us settle in to who we are a lot more and who we can become.”
Montana will host Carroll in a doubleheader next Monday and Providence (Great Falls) in a doubleheader on March 28 before opening Big Sky Conference play at Portland State the first weekend of April.
“I am proud of this team and the way we have stood together through the challenging times and know there are great days ahead of us,” said Meuchel.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.