The Montana women's softball team stuck another feather in its cap Saturday, shutting out Michigan State of the Big Ten 6-0 at the Amy Harrison Classic hosted by UC Riverside.
The Griz (9-9) also downed Nebraska-Omaha 6-5.
Tristin Achenbach (6-5) tossed the shutout against the Spartans (3-12), allowing just five singles and three walks, while striking out six.
Montana scored all six of its runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, highlighted by a three-run, pinch-hit homer from Ashley Ward. Maygen McGrath also smacked a two-run triple in the inning.
The Griz took a 4-0 lead over Nebraska-Omaha in the bottom of the second, only to see the Mavericks tie it in the top of the third. The teams were tied 5-5 after five innings before the Griz scored the winning run when Lexi Knauss reached on an error to score McGrath.
Cami Sellers homered and drove home three for the Griz. Kylie Becker tripled among her three hits.
Achenbach got the win in relief of Michaela Hood. She pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits and no runs.
The Griz close out play in the tournament Sunday at 12:30 p.m. against UC Riverside.
