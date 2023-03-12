The Montana softball team wrapped up play at the Seattle University Invitational on Sunday with an 8-0 run-rule loss to the host Redhawks at Logan Field in Seattle.
Ahead 1-0 after three innings, Seattle (19-5) scored five runs in the fourth, added a solo home run in the fifth and walked it off with a one-out single in the sixth with the bases loaded.
The Grizzlies (2-23) were limited to four hits on Sunday and to two runs over 21 innings in three losses against Seattle. Montana had 2-1 and 5-4 victories over UNLV on Friday and Saturday.
Montana got a bunt single from Elise Ontiveros in the first, a single to left by Kendall Curtis in the second, a single to center by Hannah Jablonski in the fourth and a double by Riley Stockton in the sixth.
Grace Haegele, who picked up her first collegiate win on Saturday, got the start for Montana and gave up just one run through three innings, an unearned run in the bottom of the second.
Haegele, Evelyn O’Brien and Maggie Joseph all pitched the bottom of the fourth as the Redhawks scored five times on six hits, including a pair of doubles.
Seattle got a leadoff home run in the bottom of the fifth from Jocelynn De La Cruz, who later came up with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth and ended the game with a single through the left side.
Two pitchers combined for the shutout for Seattle, which lowered its ERA to 2.07.
Montana will host Carroll in a doubleheader at Grizzly Softball Field on Monday, March 20.
