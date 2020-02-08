The Montana softball team continued its hot start to the season with two more wins Saturday at the Louisiana Tech Big Easy Classic.
The Griz, who took wins from Central Arkansas and Louisiana Tech on Friday, downed Jackson State 9-1 and Alabama A&M 12-3 on Saturday to improve to 4-0, their best start ever.
Michaela Hood (1-0) pitched a complete-game two-hitter in the opener against Jackson State. She walked two and struck out seven.
The Griz smacked five home runs in the win, two by junior Jessica McAlister. Cami Sellers, Maygen McGrath and Brooklyn Weisgram had the other longballs.
Freshman Ashley Ward started in the circle against Alabama A&M, but allowed three runs in 1 2/3 innings before giving way to Tristin Achenbach. Achenbach (3-0) pitched shutout ball the rest of the way to earn the win, allowing just two hits while striking out five.
McGrath homered twice and drove in four runs, while Morgan Johnson doubled, homered and also drove in four. Leadoff hitter Kylie Becker drove home a pair.
The Griz will wrap up tournament play on Sunday when they face Texas Tech at 9 a.m.
