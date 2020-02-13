UNLV's Jenny Bressler tossed a no-hitter at the Montana Grizzlies, who opened play in the Marucci Desert Classic with an 8-0 loss to the host Rebels.
The loss dropped the Griz to 4-2. They'll face Utah Valley at 1:30 p.m. and UNLV again at 6:30 p.m. as play continues Friday in the three-day tournament.
Both starting pitchers were cruising along until Montana's Tristin Achenbach ran into trouble in the third when the Rebels broke up the pitchers' duel with a six-run inning. Caitlin Covington stroked a two-run double and Samantha Diaz smacked a two-run homer. After a walk, Lauryn Barker belted another two-run homer to put the Rebels up 6-0 and chase Achenbach. Ashley Ward came on to get the final out of the inning.
Maddie Schmidt extended the Rebels' lead to 7-0 with a run-scoring single in the fourth. Schmidt then scored on a sac fly by Mia Trejo to make it 8-0.
Achenbach was tagged with the loss. She allowed six hits and three walks while striking out six. All six runs scored against her were earned.
Bressler walked three batters and struck out eight.
