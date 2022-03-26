MISSOULA — The Montana softball team suffered through an aggravating Big Sky Conference home debut Saturday, dropping a pair of one-run games to Portland State.
The Grizzlies fell victim to a ninth-inning rally in dropping the opener, 3-2. The Vikings jumped on Montana early in the second game and held on for a 4-3 victory.
In the opener, Jaxie Klucewich singled and scored on a Presley Jantzi base hit to give the hosts an early lead. Portland State answered with a run in the second and took the lead with a run in the bottom of the sixth.
Montana (12-16) knotted the score at 2-2 in the bottom half on a Maygen McGrath home run. Portland State (18-10) scored the game-winning run on a solo home run by Logan Riggenbach in the top of the ninth inning.
Sophomore Allie Brock (7-9) took the pitching loss. She allowed three earned runs on eight hits with five strikeouts in nine innings of duty.
Klucewich, McGrath and Jantzi each collected two hits to lead the Grizzlies.
Portland State jumped on Montana early in the nightcap, scoring two runs in the second frame. After the Vikings' leadoff hitter was hit by a pitch, Riggenbach made the hosts pay with a two-run tater.
Portland State stretched its lead to 3-0 on a Paetynn Lopez RBI triple in the fifth. Montana answered with a pair of runs in the bottom half, with Kylie Becker delivering a two-RBI triple to right center field.
The Vikings stretched their lead to 4-2 with an insurance run in the top of the seventh. Once again it was Riggenbach doing the damage, delivering a two-out RBI double.
Down to its last half inning, Montana landed two runners aboard with no outs in the bottom of the seventh. Klucewich and Cami Sellers hit back-to-back singles. Klucewich then scored on a ground out by McGrath but Sellers was stranded as Portland State recorded the final two outs.
Dana Butterfield (5-7) took the loss for the Grizzlies. She allowed four earned runs on eight hits with six strikeouts.
Jantzi and Becker led the Montana offensive with two hits apiece.
