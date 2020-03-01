The Montana softball team dropped its final game of the Amy S. Harrison Classic on Sunday, losing 3-1 to host UC Riverside.
The Grizzlies, who finished the tournament 3-1, including a shutout victory over Michigan State on Saturday, were limited to three hits by a pair of UCR pitchers.
The Highlanders scored the only runs they would need in the bottom of the first, on a two-out infield single that scored two off Montana starter Tristin Achenbach.
That was enough support for Caitlyn Rivera and Megan Casper.
The Grizzlies had a runner on third in both the first and second innings, but they were held to two hits through five innings, a Cami Sellers double in the first and a Kendall Curtis single in the second.
Michaela Hood relieved Achenbach after she gave up back-to-back doubles to lead off the fourth. Hood allowed just one hit over the final three innings.
After a rain delay of nearly 90 minutes, Montana scored in the top of the sixth. Kylie Becker led off with a walk and Sellers followed with a double down the right-field line that scored Becker.
The Grizzlies brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the seventh after Ashley Ward drew a two-out walk, but the game ended on a fly out to right.
Montana will play five games against Saint Joseph’s, UNLV and Grand Canyon next weekend at the Lopes Up Classic in Phoenix.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.