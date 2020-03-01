The Montana softball team dropped its final game of the Amy S. Harrison Classic on Sunday, losing 3-1 to host UC Riverside.

The Grizzlies, who finished the tournament 3-1, including a shutout victory over Michigan State on Saturday, were limited to three hits by a pair of UCR pitchers.

The Highlanders scored the only runs they would need in the bottom of the first, on a two-out infield single that scored two off Montana starter Tristin Achenbach.

That was enough support for Caitlyn Rivera and Megan Casper.

The Grizzlies had a runner on third in both the first and second innings, but they were held to two hits through five innings, a Cami Sellers double in the first and a Kendall Curtis single in the second.

Michaela Hood relieved Achenbach after she gave up back-to-back doubles to lead off the fourth. Hood allowed just one hit over the final three innings.

After a rain delay of nearly 90 minutes, Montana scored in the top of the sixth. Kylie Becker led off with a walk and Sellers followed with a double down the right-field line that scored Becker.

The Grizzlies brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the seventh after Ashley Ward drew a two-out walk, but the game ended on a fly out to right.

Montana will play five games against Saint Joseph’s, UNLV and Grand Canyon next weekend at the Lopes Up Classic in Phoenix.

