The Montana softball team lost its opening two games at the Razorback Invitational on Friday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
South Dakota State posted a 5-2 win over Montana, and Boston University took a 3-2 victory.
Montana and SDSU were tied at 1-1 through four innings before the Jackrabbits struck for four runs in the fifth. The outburst included a three-run homer by Cylie Halvorson and a solo shot by Kelsey Lenox. Maygen McGrath doubled and homered for the Griz. Tristin Achenbach (4-3) started and took the loss. She allowed all five runs in 4 1/3 innings.
Montana's second game of the day was a pitchers' duel until Boston University broke it up with a two-run sixth. The Griz, though, tied the score in the bottom of the inning on an RBI double by Cami Sellers and a fielder's choice grounder by Jessica McAlister. The Terriers answered with the winning run in the seventh.
Michael Hood (1-4) took the loss for the Griz. She went all seven innings, allowing eight hits and three walks while striking out seven.
The Griz continue play Saturday when they face host and 23rd-ranked Arkansas at 1:30 p.m. and Marist at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.