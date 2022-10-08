The Montana softball team wrapped up its fall exhibition season on Saturday with a pair of one-sided victories at Grizzly Softball Field in Missoula.
Montana defeated North Idaho 13-1, then run-ruled MSU Billings as well, 11-1.
The Grizzlies opened their fall schedule two weekends ago with tight 8-5 and 6-4 wins over Providence, then kept improving as the games continued.
Montana was at its best on Saturday, scoring all 24 of its runs in the first two innings while allowing just nine hits over 10 innings.
“What’s exciting about our sport is you get the fall season. It has so much impact as we try to create an understanding of what we have in our program, the strengths and areas we need to grow,” said coach Melanie Meuchel.
“I felt like almost every single day we’ve shown progress in our game, shown progress in the ability to play together. We’ll continue to go to work, but I’m really excited about the growth we made this fall.”
Montana batted .490 across two games on Saturday, with eight extra-base hits and only three strikeouts. The Grizzlies hit .438 in eight fall games, with 30 extra-base hits.
“Our hitters have worked really hard the last four weeks. Coach Alison (Mitchell) has done a great job with them,” said Meuchel. “I feel like our presence in every at-bat is focused.
“When we’re focused, we’re able to jump on what we want to jump on. We’re prepared for it. We’re having very quality at-bats.”
Senior Kendall Curtis finished the fall batting .714, going 15 for 21. She went 2 for 2 against North Idaho on Saturday, then went 2 for 2 against MSU Billings as well.
“We’ve been talking ‘fearless’ a lot. I’ve been using that mindset on the field, especially when I’m hitting. I’m coming out with a lot of confidence,” Curtis said.
Curtis spent the fall batting in the No. 2 spot, behind the pesky Jaxie Klucewich, who batted .583 and had an on-base percentage of .615. It only felt like it was 1.000.
“It’s super fun to hit behind her. I think we give each other a lot of confidence. Mel calls us the 1-2 punch,” said Curtis.
As for the team, Curtis added, “I think we found ourselves, found each other, kind of grew in our confidence the past three weeks.”
Montana got right to work in the bottom of the first against North Idaho. Klucewich put down a perfect bunt on the first pitch she saw, Curtis singled through the left side on the next pitch, and the Grizzlies were off.
They scored five runs on five hits and batted through the order on just 24 pitches faced.
“Jaxie and Kendall have been a pretty dynamite punch together, then we have hitters behind them who are just as eager to get in the box and produce. It’s been contagious to the next person,” said Meuchel.
Montana scored eight runs on nine hits in the second to support starting pitcher Allie Brock, who allowed two hits over three innings while striking out six, including five in a row.
Evelyn O’Brien threw the final two innings. She struck out four.
Klucewich went 4 for 4 and scored three runs. Riley Stockton went 3 for 3, Curtis and Presley Jantzi both had two hits.
The Grizzlies, in their second game, jumped on the Yellowjackets in the bottom of the first. Julie Phelps had a two-run double, Stockton an RBI double, Hannah Jablonski a two-run single as Montana was up 6-0 after one.
The Grizzlies added five more in the second on just one hit, thanks to four walks and an MSUB error.
Grace Haegele threw all five innings, giving up just four hits.
For the fall, Montana’s staff of Brock, Haegele, O’Brien and Dana Butterfield had an ERA of 1.64. They struck out 47 batters, more than hits (32) and walks (10) allowed combined.
Brock threw a team-high 19 innings. She allowed just eight hits and four earned runs while striking out 24.
Because of an injury to Maggie Joseph last spring, Brock and Butterfield were all Meuchel had to go to. They threw all but 4 1/3 innings of a potential 309 1/3 over 47 games.
“To be able to have the ability to bring someone in in-game, make an adjustment, a little change, is great to know,” said Meuchel. “It allows them to breathe a little bit and pitch with pure domination.
“Everybody we brought in was prepared and ready and really executed for us. I’m really excited what our pitching staff did.”
Montana will open its regular season in early February.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.