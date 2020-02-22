Michael Hood twirled a three-hit shutout to lead the Montana softball team to a 5-0 win over No. 23 Arkansas on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the Grizzlies' first win over a ranked team in the six-year history of the program.
An eight-run fifth inning spelled the Grizzlies' doom in a 9-5 loss later in the day.
Hood scattered three singles, walked one and struck out six in her win over Arkansas.
The Griz scored all five runs in the first inning off of losing pitcher Jenna Bloom, who recorded just two outs. Four of Montana's runs scored after two were out.
Jessica McAlister had an RBI single, Kendall Curtis smoked a two-run double, Julie Phelps brought home one with a single and Brooklyn Weisgram capped the inning with an RBI single. Five of Montana's seven hits came in that inning.
The Griz (6-8) took a 2-0 lead over Marist in the second inning on McKenna Tjaden's two-run homer.
The Red Foxes trimmed the Griz lead to 2-1 on a solo homer by Kaley Coltrain in the fourth. Cami Sellers put the Griz up 3-1 in the fifth with a solo homer.
An eight-run Marist fifth chased Griz starter Tristin Achenbach and gave the Foxes a 9-4 lead. Caroline Baratta had a bases-clearing double to give Marist the lead. Things went from bad to worse when Coltrain hit a grand slam later in the inning to push the lead to 8-3.
The Griz will close out play in the Arkansas tournament when they face South Dakota State on Sunday.
