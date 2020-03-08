The Montana softball team dropped its final game of the Lopes Up Classic in Phoenix on Sunday morning, falling to Saint Joseph’s 4-2.
The Grizzlies went 3-2 over the weekend and concluded their early-season tournament schedule with a record of 12-12, three more wins than any other team in program history at this point of the season.
Montana fell behind early, tied it at 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth, then gave up a three-run seventh to the Hawks.
The Grizzlies scored once in the bottom of the seventh and had two runners on base when the game’s final out was made.
Michaela Hood got the start for Montana. She struck out five while dropping to 3-6 on the season.
Kylie Becker and Ashley Ward drove in Montana's runs.
