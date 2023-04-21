Looking to build momentum with the Big Sky Conference tourney just 18 days away, the Montana softball team made its bid for an upset win Friday at Idaho State.

The first game of a three-game series was delayed by an hour due to overnight snow. Once the diamond was ready, the last-place Grizzlies and third-place Bengals played a nail-biter that went into extra innings.

Montana finally came away with a 5-4 win in 10 innings. Missoula Sentinel grad Grace Hardy was the hero, connecting for a two-out single in the top of the 10th that scored Kelly Sweyer — who reached on a double — with the go-ahead run.

Montana improved to 3-7 league play and 9-31 overall with its fifth win in 36 tries against a Division I opponent. Idaho State fell to 3-4 in the Big Sky.

Allie Brock (4-10) picked up the hard-earned pitching win. She allowed four runs on 10 hits with seven strikeouts.

Montana overcame a 3-1 deficit with three runs in the seventh. All three scored when, with two runners aboard, Julie Phelps put down a sacrifice bunt that resulted in an errant throw into right field.

Idaho State answered with a run in the bottom half when, with the bases loaded, Brock hit Kennedy Dudley with a pitch. Brock bounced back and forced extra innings by coaxing pinch hitter Madison Muxen into a ground-out after running the count full.

Presley Jantzi hit a two-out single for Montana in the eighth. But Hannah Jablonski popped out to end the threat.

Hardy, Jablonski and Elise Ontiveros each had two hits to lead Montana. Game 2 of the series was moved from Friday night to Saturday.