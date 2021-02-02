MISSOULA — The Montana softball team, with championship aspirations, was picked third in the Big Sky Conference preseason coaches’ poll that was announced on Tuesday.
The Grizzlies came in behind Weber State and Sacramento State. Those two teams collected all seven first-place votes.
The Wildcats, who won outright or shared the last four regular-season titles prior to last spring’s shortened season, topped the poll with five first-place votes.
The Hornets, who were off to a league-best 14-11-1 start last season before it was shut down, picked up the other two first-place votes.
Those two programs have been the Big Sky’s most recent qualifiers for the NCAA tournament, with Sacramento State advancing in 2018, Weber State in 2019 for a Big Sky-leading third time.
Montana will get both teams this spring at Grizzly Softball Field, where the home team is 66-25 in the facility’s six-year history. Montana went 16-3 in Missoula in 2019, the last time it played a home game.
After opening league in late March at Portland State, which was picked one spot behind the Grizzlies in fourth, Montana will host Sacramento State on April 2-3.
Montana will conclude the regular season with a three-game series at Grizzly Softball Field against Weber State on May 7-8, a week before the four-team Big Sky tournament opens in Ogden, Utah.
Idaho State was picked fifth in the poll, Southern Utah sixth and Northern Colorado seventh.
Montana plays at Northern Colorado (April 9-10) and Idaho State (April 24-25), and hosts Southern Utah (April 17-18).
The Grizzlies are scheduled to open their season a week from Friday (Feb. 12) at the Grand Canyon Kickoff Classic in Phoenix.
