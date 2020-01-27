The Montana softball team was picked in a tie for third in the Big Sky Conference preseason coaches’ poll that was released Monday morning.
Weber State, which collected five of seven first-place votes, was picked first, with Sacramento State coming in second. Portland State, with one first-place vote, tied for third with the Grizzlies.
Idaho State, Northern Colorado and Southern Utah filled out the bottom part of the poll. The Bengals and Thunderbirds both will be playing for new coaches this season.
Weber State went 14-2 in league last season and has either won or shared the regular-season title each of the last four seasons.
The Wildcats went 3-0 at the Big Sky tournament in Sacramento in May, winning their games by a combined score of 21-6. Weber State has advanced to the NCAA tournament three of the last five years.
Montana opens its season on Friday, Feb. 7, at the Big Easy Classic in Metairie, Louisiana, with games against Central Arkansas and Louisiana Tech.
The Grizzlies don’t play their first home games until hosting Providence in a doubleheader on Wednesday, April 1.
