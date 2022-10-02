MISSOULA — The Montana softball team improved to 6-0 on the fall with two more wins on Sunday at Grizzly Softball Field in Missoula. Montana defeated Miles Community College 8-0 and Carroll 3-1.
The Grizzlies defeated Columbia Basin and Miles CC on Saturday, both by 9-1 scores.
“I thought we came really aggressive on the day and I was excited about it because this was our first back-to-back days of playing,” said coach Melanie Meuchel.
“There are times the focus level has to be there and our focus level was great to start the day.”
Game 1 starter Allie Brock struck out the side in the top of the first against Miles CC and her teammates backed her up with five runs in the bottom half of the inning, highlighted by a two-run home run by Riley Stockton.
Brock locked down the Pioneers over five innings, then pitched the final two innings against Carroll, after freshman Grace Haegele handed her a 3-1 lead. Brock faced the minimum six batters over the final two innings.
“Allie was excellent on the mound today. She really took over the game,” said Meuchel.
After run-ruling Miles CC in five innings, Montana’s offense started slowly against Carroll starter Abby Hanley, who kept the Grizzlies hitless through three innings.
The Saints took the lead in the top of the third on an unearned run scored against Haegele on a two-out infield error that allowed a runner to score from second.
Montana tied it in the bottom of the fourth on its first hit of the game, a solo home run by Presley Jantzi to right-center that made it 1-1.
Julie Phelps and Stockton both had RBI doubles later in the fourth to give Montana a cushion it would hold the remainder of the game.
“We rushed ourselves a little bit early in the game, then started to settle a little bit and made her have to bring it to us and capitalized,” said Meuchel.
Jantzi tracked a long fly ball down at the fence in right and Kendall Curtis, at second base, ended the sixth when she snagged a line drive and doubled off a runner at first base.
“Our defense was amazing today,” said Meuchel. “We made great plays all day long. The barehand by Grace Hardy, Kendall Curtis’s double play, Presley Jantzi’s play up against the fence.”
Montana will conclude its fall exhibition season when it hosts North Idaho at 10:30 a.m. and MSU Billings at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.