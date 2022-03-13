The Montana softball team wrapped up the three-day Montana Invitational with a 6-4 win over Seattle on Sunday afternoon at Grizzly Softball Field.
After dropping two tight games to DePaul on Friday and a one-run game against Seattle on Saturday, Montana finally broke through on Sunday.
Allie Brock won her sixth game of the season, Dana Butterfield collected her second save, and Maygen McGrath went 3 for 3 with her fourth home run of the season.
“The difference today was the belief that we were going to win a game,” said coach Melanie Meuchel, whose team held leads of 4-1 and 3-0 in two of the three games it lost.
The Grizzlies had a 1-3 record at their home tournament, but it was salty competition. DePaul was picked to finish second in the Big East. Seattle was picked to win the West Division of the WAC.
Over four games, Montana got out-hit by just three and had 11 extra-base hits, the same number as the Blue Demons and Redhawks.
“The two teams that came in here are two high-quality teams in college softball,” said Meuchel, whose team improved to 10-14 on the season with Sunday’s win.
“It was fun to have them here and compete with the grind of it, then also watch us succeed in areas that have stumped us at times. I thought we were good all day. I’m really proud of this team.”
The game’s first six runs were scored on two-run home runs.
Seattle went up 2-0 in the top of the first. Montana made it 2-2 in the bottom half of the inning when McGrath hit her 29th career home run to right-center.
The Redhawks regained the lead in the top of the third with another two-run home run off Brock, the first time this season she has allowed two home runs in a game.
Montana took the lead with three runs on three hits and an error in the bottom of the fourth. All three runs came with two outs.
The inning started with a McKenna Tjaden double to left-center, her first hit of the season. She was on third with two outs when the flood gates opened.
Jaxie Klucewich reached on a throwing error, which plated Tjaden. Preley Jantzi had a single up the middle to drive in the tying run, and Kylie Becker drew a bases-loaded walk to put Montana up 5-4.
The Grizzlies sent all nine batters to the plate in the inning.
Brock got into trouble in the top of the fifth when she allowed a single, had a wild pitch and hit a batter.
Butterfield came in with two on and two outs and got a ground out to end the threat, then allowed just one hit over the final two innings to finish off the save.
Montana scored a run in the bottom of the sixth on another bases-loaded walk and left the bases full for the second time in three innings.
The Grizzlies stranded 11 for the game, their second-highest total of the season, but that number is easier to accept in a win than a what-could-have-been loss.
McGrath finished 3 for 3. She had a home run in the first and sharply hit singles in the third and sixth.
She batted .571 at the tournament, going 8 for 14 with three multiple-hit games. She has eight multiple-hit games in Montana’s last 14.
McGrath went 1 for 16 in five games at the Nor Cal Kickoff to open the season. She has batted .383 since to up her season average to .316.
Montana’s six runs was its fourth-highest output of the season.
Jantzi went 2 for 2, her second straight multiple-hit game. Cami Sellers scored twice.
Montana women's tennis team splits in weekend action in Oregon
The Grizzlies lost at Portland state Sunday, 6-1, at the Tualatin Hills Babette Horenstein Tennis Center. Montana fell to 0-4 in Big Sky Conference duals and 5-11 overall. The Vikings improved to 1-3, 6-8.
"We have a couple of weeks to look into our doubles," UM coach Steve Ascher said. "We need to get off to faster starts and start earning the first point in the match. We're looking forward to being at home competing in a couple of weeks."
Portland State swept in doubles. Lauren Dunlap and Alex Walker lost at No. 2, 6-2. Rosie Sterk and Maria Goheen stumbled at No. 3 by the score of 6-2. Olivia Oosterbaan and Ivayla Mitkova lost6-3 at No. 1.
Sterk fell in straight sets at No. 5 singles, 6-1, 6-3. Goheen lost at No. 2, 6-2, 6-0.
Mitkova fell in straight sets at No. 4, 6-2, 6-2. Walker lost at No. 6, 6-4, 6-4.
At No. 1 singles, Oosterbaan gave Capu Sanoner a run for her money, taking the Viking to a super tiebreaker. The junior lost 5-7 in the first set, but made a comeback in the second, winning 6-4. The two battled it out in a super tiebreaker, where Sanoner won 10-5.
Dunlap gave Montana its lone team point of the day. The Grizzly took on Viking Nika Beaukers at No 3, falling in the first set 6-3, but coming back in the second to win 6-4. The Grizzly won a super tiebreaker, 10-8.
On Saturday the Grizzlies blanked NCAA Division III George Fox, 7-0, in Newberg, Oregon. Five Grizzly players won in straight sets in singles.
Montana was hot in doubles, sweeping on all three courts and clinching the first point of the day. Rosie Sterk and Maria Goheen picked up a 6-1 win over Bruins Mangan and Vanderyacht. Seniors Lauren Dunlap and Alex Walker also posted a 6-1 win over the Wiker/Hitch duo to clinch the point. Juniors Olivia Oosterbaan and Ivayla Mitkova beat GFU's Brown and Morris at No. 1, 6-4.
Keeping the momentum going from doubles, Walker took care of business at No. 5 singles, where she defeated Cassey Hitch in straight sets (6-0, 6-1) to start off singles play.
It was a battle of the upperclassmen at No. 1, where Oosterbaan won in straight sets over George Fox senior Danielle Brown (6-1, 6-2).
Sterk made her debut at No. 5 singles, clinching the win for the Grizzlies. She took out Abigail Bond in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.
Goheen shut out her opponent in straight sets at No. 3, beating Emily McDonald 6-0, 6-0. It marked the first time in her career she double-bageled her opponent in both sets.
Mitkova kept the ball rolling for the Grizzlies at No. 4, defeating GFU's Olivia Morris in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.
Dunlap made a comeback at No. 2, against Kalli Wiker. The Grizzly went down in the first set 6-1, but kicked it into gear to win the second set 6-2 and bring the match to a super tiebreaker. From there, the senior won 10-6, clinching the shutout for the Griz.
—UM sports information
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.