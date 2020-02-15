The Montana softbal team tripped Weber State 4-3 in eight innings Saturday to earn a split in its final two games of UNLV's Marucci Desert Classic.

The Griz (5-5) had dropped a 4-2 decision to Utah Valley earlier Saturday.

Montana scored the winning run against Weber State when Anne Mari Petrino reached on an error, scoring Lexi Knauss who had started the inning on second base.

Cami Sellers had a pair of singles and drove in a run and Julie Phelps doubled and had one RBI.

Tristin Achenbach (4-2) went the distance in the circle for Montana. She allowed seven hits and three walks, while striking out seven.

Utah Valley scored three runs in the first two innings and made them stand up in the 4-2 win in the Grizzlies' first game of the day.

Montana scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Ashley Ward was hit by a pitch and advanced to third when Jaxie Klucewich reached on an error. Ward then scored on a pop out by Brooklyn Weisgram.

In the fifth, Phelps reached on a walk and advanced to third on consecutive fielder's choice groundouts. She then scored on a single by Kendall Curtis.

Michael Hood pitched a complete game and took the loss to fall to 1-3. She allowed seven hits and two walks, while striking out five.

