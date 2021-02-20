ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Montana softball team won one and lost one on the second day of the Dixie State Classic.
The Grizzlies (2-7) lost to Utah State in their opener, 15-7, giving up a 7-5 lead over the final two innings. Montana bounced back with a 7-1 win over Dixie State behind three home runs and Tristin Achenbach’s 14th complete game.
Montana and Utah State went back and forth in the early game, with the Aggies taking a 2-0 lead before an out had been recorded, on a hit-by-pitch and home run. The Grizzlies took the lead in the bottom of the second, scoring three runs on four hits, all singles. It was 4-4 after three before the Aggies took a 5-4 lead in the top of the fourth.
That was the score in the bottom of the fifth when Jessica McAlister led off with a single to center and Anna Toon singled down the right field line. That brought to the plate freshman Riley Stockton, who was making her Griz debut at catcher after missing the season’s first seven games. On a 1-0 pitch, she hit a home run that gave Montana a 7-5 lead.
Utah State had a big answer. The Aggies scored four in the sixth and six more in the seventh to storm back for the victory.
Montana did not have long to wait before playing again and did not wait long before taking an early lead on Dixie State. The Grizzlies scored in the top of the first on Toon’s RBI single up the middle. Maygen McGrath made it 4-0 with a three-run home run in the second, her fourth of the season. McAlister led off the third with a home run and Toon made it 6-0 in the fourth on a sacrifice fly.
Kendall Curtis put the Grizzlies up 7-0 in the sixth when she led off the inning with her first collegiate home run. That was enough for Achenbach, who allowed just four hits while striking out seven to pick up her second win of the season.
McGrath, Curtis and Kylie Becker all had two-hit games, with McGrath scoring three times.
—UM sports information
