Riley Stockton smacked a three-run home run in the first inning of the rubber game Saturday afternoon and it looked like her Montana softball team might win its first Big Sky Conference series.

Then the bottom fell out at Idaho State.

The Bengals rallied to post an 11-3 win over the Grizzlies in six innings, completing an afternoon sweep that included a 5-1 victory earlier in the day. Montana junior pitcher Allie Brock, who delivered a gutsy 10-inning performance in the Grizzlies' win Friday night, may have run out of steam in the third and deciding game Saturday, allowing three home runs and 12 hits total.

Brock fell to 3-13. Junior Jordan Schuring (7-9) earned the win, allowing seven hits.

Senior Julie Phelps led the Grizzlies with two hits and one run scored in the rubber game. Elise Ontiveros had a single, scored a run and reached when she was hit by a pitch.

Montana couldn't come up with timely hits in the first game. Idaho State senior Angelica Cano smacked a three-run homer to break a scoreless tie in the third inning and the hosts stayed in front for the duration.

Both teams finished with seven hits and both stranded five runners. Montana cut its deficit to 3-1 on a Hannah Jablonski RBI double in the fifth, but Idaho State responded with a Cano two-run blast in the bottom half.

Grace Haegele (4-15) took the loss. The freshman allowed four earned runs with three strkeouts in six innings.

Montana will finish up its regular season next weekend with a home series against Weber State.