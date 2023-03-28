MISSOULA — With its biggest stretch of the season set to start this weekend, the Montana softball team tried to build valuable momentum Tuesday afternoon in a non-conference home doubleheader.
Mission accomplished.
MISSOULA — With its biggest stretch of the season set to start this weekend, the Montana softball team tried to build valuable momentum Tuesday afternoon in a non-conference home doubleheader.
Mission accomplished.
The Grizzlies, who will open Big Sky play on Saturday at Portland State, swept NAIA Providence, 6-4 and 5-1, at chilly Grizzly Softball Field. Montana pushed its win streak to four games, with all four coming at home against Frontier Conference teams.
Say what you will about lower-division foes, the string has to feel a lot better for Montana (6-23) than the 20-game skid it endured at the start of the season.
Providence (2-17) treated the games as exhibition events. But the Argos were not about to go away without a fight — at least in the opener — after traveling 135 miles from Great Falls.
Montana tagged Providence senior pitcher Jaden Williams for four earned runs in the first frame. Riley Stockton smacked a two-RBI double to left field and later scored on a fielder's choice. Kelly Sweyer also scored in the inning after reaching on a walk.
The Grizzlies added an insurance run in the third when Sweyer drew a bases-loaded walk. As it turned out, the hosts needed that run.
Providence roughed up Montana starter Allie Brock for four runs in the fourth. She was pulled with one out in the inning and senior Maggie Joseph was effective in putting out the fire. Providence did not score in her 3 2/3 innings of relief work and Joseph was credited with the win, booster her record 3-2.
Stockton led the Grizzlies at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a home run, double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Sweyer was 1 for 2 with an RBI, run scored and two walks.
Deven Creech of Billings did a solid job of containing the Grizzlies in a relief role. She allowed two runs on seven hits in five innings of work.
Montana again jumped in front early in the second game, scoring two runs in the first inning and three in the second. The difference this time was that Providence's reply was not as strong.
The Grizzlies scored both of their runs in the first after two outs were recorded. Kynzie Mohl and Hannah Jablonski each ripped an RBI double.
Montana used the long ball in its three-run second inning. Grace Hardy hit a solo home run, Elise Ontiveros added a run-scoring triple and Sweyer an RBI single.
Grizzlies freshman pitcher Grace Haegele did not allow a run until Creech ripped a solo homer in the fourth inning. It proved to be the last sun she surrendered in improving to 3-12. She allowed four hits and four walks while striking out six.
Montana totaled nine hits in the nightcap. Ontiveros and Hardy led the way with two apiece.
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.