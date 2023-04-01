The Montana softball team stumbled in its Big Sky Conference opener on Saturday at Portland State.

The Grizzlies dropped the first game of a doubleheader, 12-4, in five innings. Results of the nightcap were not available at press time.

Montana, who took a four-game win streak into the weekend, spotted the Vikings an 11-run lead in the first three frames and never recovered. The Grizzlies fell to 6-24 overall and Portland State pushed its record to 10-16.

Junior pitcher Allie Brock (2-9) had a rocky start for the Grizzlies, allowing eight runs on five hits with four walks in 2 2/3 innings of duty. Senior Maggie Joseph came on in relief and surrendered four runs on two hits on 1 1/3 innings of duty. The Grizzlies committed four errors.

Montana did have some positives at the plate. Senior Julie Phelps smacked a two-RBI double in the fourth inning. Riley Stockton had an RBI double and Chloe Saxton an RBI single in the fifth.

Montana had six hits to seven for the hosts. Emily Johansen led the Vikings, going 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Olivia Grey (6-4) earned the win. She allowed four earned runs on six hits in five innings of duty.

This story will be updated