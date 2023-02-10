A lack of timely hits hurt the Montana softball team Friday in its season debut at the Lynn Russell Miller Classic in Riverside, California.
The Grizzlies opened with a 1-0 loss to Middle Tennessee in the morning. They came alive at the plate in their afternoon game but failed to fully recover after a rough start against Fresno State in a 9-4 setback.
It marked the first time in five years Montana dropped its first two games of the spring season. The last time was in coach Melanie Meuchel's debut campaign in 2018.
The Grizzlies, who will play another two games Saturday in southern California, piled up 11 hits in their loss to Fresno State. Kelly Sweyer and Elise Ontiveros each had three apiece and Ontiveros collected two RBIs.
Ontiveros drove in Kendall Curtis with Montana's first run of the season in the first inning. Ontiveros and Sweyer each ripped an RBI double in the fifth, pulling their team within one, 4-3.
But the Bulldogs tacked on five insurance runs and took a comfortable 9-3 advantage into the final frame. Montana scored one in the bottom of the seventh before the final out was recorded with the bases loaded.
Grizzlies freshman pitcher Grace Haegele took the loss, surrendering four runs on three hits in the first four innings. Evelyn O'Brien came on in relief and allowed two runs on two hits in 1 1/3 innings and Maggie Joseph finished the game, allowing three runs on four hits.
In their opener, the Grizzlies (0-2) allowed a run in the first inning and never recovered against their opponent from Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Ansley Blevins drove in Laura Mealer with the game's only run.
In the second inning, Blevins made a diving catch at first base to save a run. The Blue Raiders, who lost their opener against UC Riverside Thursday, threatened to add to their lead with two runners aboard in the sixth inning. Montana buckled down defensively but couldn't manage a run.
Junior Allie Brock suffered the loss, allowing four hits while striking out four. Teammates Presley Jantzi, Kelly Sweyer and Julie Phelps each had a hit for Montana, who will play Fresno State again Saturday morning and UC Riverside in the afternoon.
