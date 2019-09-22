The Montana softball team opened its fall exhibition schedule on Sunday afternoon with 15-0 and 16-1 seven-inning victories over Carroll at Grizzly Softball Field in Missoula.
Tristin Achenbach and freshman Ashley Ward struck out 12 batters in Game 1. In Game 2, Michaela Hood, Achenbach and Ward held the Saints to one hit.
Montana batted .400 in the two games, pounding out 15 extra-base hits, with home runs coming from Morgan Johnson, Brooklyn Weisgram and Ward, who was a revelation in her collegiate debut.
The Nevada Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior, Ward struck out eight in five innings over the two games, with just two hits allowed.
“I really liked my performance today. I thought it was really good,” she said. “I always think there is something I can do better. I could have hit spots better, but the team really backed me up. They helped me look a lot better.”
Making her first appearance at the plate as a Grizzly in the bottom of the fifth in Game 2, Ward ripped the first pitch she saw inside the foul pole in right. She added a sharply hit single up the middle in the seventh to finish 2 for 2.
“(Playing my first games for Montana) was kind of surreal, so I just tried to think of it as any other game. I didn’t want to make myself nervous,” she added.
