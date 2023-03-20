Hungry to build momentum after a rocky start, the Montana softball team did exactly that in their home debut Tuesday afternoon.

The Grizzlies swept NAIA foe Carroll College, 9-1 and 7-5, on a chilly first day of spring in which the temperature never quite hit 50 degrees. Montana improved to 4-23 and snapped a two-game skid and the Fighting Saints fell to 9-16.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

