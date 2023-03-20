Hungry to build momentum after a rocky start, the Montana softball team did exactly that in their home debut Tuesday afternoon.
The Grizzlies swept NAIA foe Carroll College, 9-1 and 7-5, on a chilly first day of spring in which the temperature never quite hit 50 degrees. Montana improved to 4-23 and snapped a two-game skid and the Fighting Saints fell to 9-16.
Montana set the tone in its first turn at bat, exploding for five runs. After loading the bases with no outs, Riley Stockton lived on an infield single that scored Elise Ontiveros. Presley Jantzi then delivered a three-RBI triple and later scored when Carroll threw to first following a dropped third strike.
Montana junior pitcher Allie Brock (2-8) was impressive in the opener, holding Carroll hitless with four strikeouts in the first four frames. She finally allowed a hit in the fifth inning and it turned out to be the last because the Fighting Saints allowed two runs in the fifth to seal their fate, losing by the eight-run rule.
Montana set itself up for the mercy rule victory by scoring two insurance runs in the fourth and another two in the fifth. Kendall Curtis had an RBI single in the fourth and Hannah Jablonski hammered a walk-off two-run home run in the fifth.
Montana finished with a 9-1 edge in hits. Jantzi, Ontiveros and Curtis each had two hits. Alyssa Lybbert doubled for Carroll.
In the hotly contested second game, Montana again jumped in front in the first inning. Junior Kelly Sweyer smacked a two-run home run to left field, scoring Curtis.
Carroll answered an inning later. Haylee Curry of Belgrade hit a solo home run off Montana senior starter Maggie Joseph.
Montana stretched its lead to 4-1 with an Ontiveros sacrifice fly in the third and a Jablonski home run to left in the fourth. But the visitors pounced on Grizzlies relief pitcher Grace Haegele in the fifth, knotting the score at 4-4 with the help of an RBI single by Kenna Thomas of Belgrade.
Montana answered in the bottom half. Curtis ripped a two-RBI single to right center field and scored on a Jantzi sacrifice fly.
Carroll refused to go away. The Saints stung Haegele for a run in the seventh, prompting Montana coach Melanie Meuchel to bring back Joseph in a relief role. She earned the save and Haegele (2-12) earned the win, allowing four runs on five hits in two innings of work.
“We’ve been put in these situations throughout the course of the year and haven’t always answered the way we answered today and controlled it today,” Meuchel said.
“I’m proud of our team to come out and get two wins. It’s exciting to see the growth our team is taking and the confidence they continue to gain in each other and in themselves.”
Curtis and Jaxie Klucewich led Montana at the plate in the second game, each going 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
Montana will now take a week off before playing NAIA Providence (Great Falls) Tuesday in Missoula.
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.
