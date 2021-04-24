POCATELLO, Idaho — The Montana softball team opened its three-game series at Idaho State on Saturday with a pair of wins at Miller Ranch Stadium.
The Grizzlies, who ran their winning streak to a season-high three games, set a program record for runs with a 19-15 win in the opener.
In Game 2, Montana won 8-7, scoring twice in the top of the seventh on a Jessica McAlister single with two on and two outs to give the Grizzlies their first win this season when trailing after six innings.
Tristin Achenbach picked up the win in both. She started the opener and pitched with early leads of 6-0, 11-2 and 13-3. She got the win in Game 2 in relief of starter Allie Brock.
For the day, Montana scored 27 runs on 30 hits while striking out just five times and leaving only nine runners stranded over 14 innings.
“Offensively we were dynamite today, really throughout the lineup,” said coach Melanie Meuchel. “It was anybody at any time. We put a lot of pressure on. It was fun to watch. What a day.”
Seven players had three or more hits in the doubleheader, with Maygen McGrath leading the way. She had six hits in nine at-bats, scored five times and drove in three.
Her biggest hit came in Game 2 following a 45-minute weather delay. With her team trailing 2-0 in the top of the third, she hit a two-run home run that tied it.
The Grizzlies would score in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings after McGrath’s home run.
“Maygen comes out of the locker room and, first pitch, hits a ball out of the yard that ties us,” said Meuchel. “She was absolutely great today, offensively, defensively.
“She just made some big-time plays that settled us.”
Montana looked comfortable right from the start in Game 1. The Grizzlies’ first four hitters in the top of the first had base hits. When it was over: six runs on seven hits.
Montana added five runs on six hits in the second, including a grand slam by McKenna Tjaden, the Grizzlies’ fourth grand slam of the season, two more in the third on a Cami Sellers home run.
Montana led 17-7 after scoring four runs in the top of the fifth but couldn’t run-rule the Bengals, who would score three in the fifth, five more in the sixth.
“You always want to dominate on both sides. They swung aggressively. We continued to grind it out,” said Meuchel, whose pitchers walked seven despite throwing with a lead the entire game.
“We gave them too many free bases. Then when they did get a hit, they had the ability to score a run off it.”
McAlister hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh to make it 19-15 after Idaho State had closed to within 17-15 after six.
Idaho State went up 2-0 in the bottom of the first in Game 2 on an RBI single and an RBI double. Then rain and lightning forced a lengthy delay.
After McGrath tied it in the top of the third, the teams would trade runs through the middle innings before the Bengals went up 7-5 with a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth.
A solo home run by Lexi Knauss in the top of the sixth made it 7-6, and Kylie Becker and McGrath led off the seventh with consecutive singles to set the stage for the comeback.
Sellers sacrificed the runners into scoring position. A ground out to second brought McAlister to the plate with the game on the line.
With two outs, she laced one down the right-field line to score both runners and give the Grizzlies the lead. Montana had been 0-16 this season when trailing after six innings.
“Jessica will compete. She will find a way to put the ball in play. That’s something she’s been doing a lot for us lately,” said Meuchel.
Achenbach relieved Brock with one out in the fifth, after Idaho State’s three-run home run. She didn’t allow a hit over her 2 2/3 innings to pick up her 10th win of the season.
Montana has now won three straight games to match a season high. Saturday’s doubleheader sweep followed Sunday’s dramatic walk-off win over Southern Utah.
“Sunday and then all through the week, every player really worked to put our team in position to have success,” said Meuchel. “It carried over to today. We walked with a lot of confidence and played hard.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.