The Montana softball team opened play in the Grand Canyon Lopes Up Classic on Friday with a pair of wins.
The Griz (11-10) opened with a 5-1 win over Saint Joseph's, then capped off the day with a 10-7 slugfest win over host Grand Canyon.
The Griz banged out 14 hits and took advantage of four Antelope errors to hold on in the nightcap.
Maygen McGrath had the hot bat with four hits in five at-bats. McKenna Tjaden had a pair of singles and three RBIs, while Morgan Johnson and Jessica McAlister brought home two apiece.
Michael Hood got the win, despite lasting just 3 2/3 innings and giving up eight hits and six runs, only three of which were earned. Ashley Ward and Tristin Achenbach held the Lopes at bay the rest of the way.
The Griz won the opener against Saint Joseph's behind a complete-game, five-hitter from Achenbach. She walked two and struck out six.
The Griz took a 3-0 lead in the second inning on a three-run homer from Cami Sellers, her eighth of the season. McGrath and Johnson added RBI singles in the fourth. Johnson finished with three singles in four at-bats.
The Griz play two more games on Saturday, facing UNLV at 12:30 p.m. and Grand Canyon again at 5 p.m.
