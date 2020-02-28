Things got tense at the end, but the Montana softball team held on and opened play at the Amy S. Harrison Classic in Riverside, California, with a 5-3 victory over host UC Riverside on Friday morning.
The Grizzlies (7-9) never trailed and built leads of 3-0 and 5-1 before the Highlanders (6-10) scored twice in the bottom of the seventh and brought the potential winning run to the plate.
Tristin Achenbach got the game’s final out, a fly out to right on a 1-0 pitch with two on, to send Montana to its seventh victory of the season.
It was the only game of the day for the Grizzlies, who face Nebraska-Omaha and Michigan State on Saturday, and UC Riverside for a second time on Sunday.
Montana opened the scoring in the third when Maygen McGrath hit her Big Sky Conference-leading sixth home run of the season to make it 2-0.
Lexi Knauss put the Grizzlies up 3-0 later in the third with an RBI double.
Montana added two more in the top of the sixth. The Grizzlies went up 4-1 on an RBI single by Cami Sellers, then 5-1 on a wild pitch.
Michaela Hood got the start and allowed UC Riverside one run and two hits through four innings before being relieved by Achenbach, who gave up one hit through the fifth and sixth innings.
