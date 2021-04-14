MISSOULA — Montana’s pitchers had their day on Wednesday as the home team made quick work of Carroll at Grizzly Softball Field in Missoula.
The Grizzlies won 4-0 and 8-0 in games that both took just 74 minutes.
Tristin Achenbach threw a one-hit shutout in the opener and took a perfect game into the sixth. In Game 2, Allie Brock matched it, tossing a one-hitter as Montana run-ruled Carroll with a walk-off grand slam by Cami Sellers in the bottom of the fifth.
Achenbach and Brock limited the Saints to two singles in 39 at-bats, a .051 batting average, while striking out 15.
“Their focus on the mound today and the way we defended behind them on a few key plays was perfect,” UM coach Melanie Meuchel said.
“It was focused, it was driven, it was great execution on their part. They kind of dominated.”
Achenbach had 1-2-3 innings through five in the opener and got the first two outs in the sixth before a line drive went off Kylie Becker’s glove at third for Carroll’s first hit of the day.
Achenbach, who had an uncharacteristically low five strikeouts for such an overpowering outing, allowed a pair of two-out walks in the seventh for the Saints’ only other runners of the game.
“She moved some of her pitches and really commanded the zone,” said Meuchel. “She had a calm confidence about her and presence.
“It wasn’t dominating in the way you’d think. She was really good today in so many different ways.”
Montana got all the runs it needed in the second, scoring twice on two hits and two Carroll errors, two of their four for the game.
Montana (11-24) will return to Big Sky Conference play this weekend when it hosts second-place Southern Utah (13-19). The teams will play a doubleheader at 2 p.m. on Saturday and a single game on Sunday at noon.
—UM sports information
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.