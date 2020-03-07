Nothing came easy for the Montana softball team Saturday at the Grand Canyon Lopes Up Classic.

The Griz dropped a 1-0 decision to UNLV before rebounding to earn a 1-0 win over host Grand Canyon, their second in two days.

Tristin Achenbach improved to 9-6 with the complete-game, five-hit shutout against the Antelopes. She walked two and struck out three.

The Griz scored the only run they needed in the first inning. Kylie Becker led off with a double and advanced to third on a sac fly by Maygen McGrath. With two outs, McKenna Tjaden singled to right to drive home Becker with what proved to be the winning run.

Michaela Hood (3-5) was the tough-luck loser in the loss to UNLV. She allowed just three hits in six innings and the Rebels' lone run was unearned. She walked four and struck out nine.

UNLV starter Jenny Bressler (10-3) limited the Griz to just two hits while tossing the complete game.

Becker and McGrath had Montana's two hits, both singles.

The Griz (12-11) finish up play in the tournament Sunday at 11 a.m. against Saint Joseph's.

Sign up for our Cat-Griz Insider newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments