Nothing came easy for the Montana softball team Saturday at the Grand Canyon Lopes Up Classic.
The Griz dropped a 1-0 decision to UNLV before rebounding to earn a 1-0 win over host Grand Canyon, their second in two days.
Tristin Achenbach improved to 9-6 with the complete-game, five-hit shutout against the Antelopes. She walked two and struck out three.
The Griz scored the only run they needed in the first inning. Kylie Becker led off with a double and advanced to third on a sac fly by Maygen McGrath. With two outs, McKenna Tjaden singled to right to drive home Becker with what proved to be the winning run.
Michaela Hood (3-5) was the tough-luck loser in the loss to UNLV. She allowed just three hits in six innings and the Rebels' lone run was unearned. She walked four and struck out nine.
UNLV starter Jenny Bressler (10-3) limited the Griz to just two hits while tossing the complete game.
Becker and McGrath had Montana's two hits, both singles.
The Griz (12-11) finish up play in the tournament Sunday at 11 a.m. against Saint Joseph's.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.