MISSOULA — The Montana softball team has reached its mid-season transition weekend: five weeks of tournaments completed, six weeks of league series ahead.
The Grizzlies will use the weekend as a chance to build momentum against NAIA Providence of Great Falls in a Saturday doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. at Grizzly Softball Field.
Montana went 10-14 through its opening five weeks, with a 1-3 record last weekend against DePaul and Seattle at the Montana Invitational. Providence goes into Saturday’s doubleheader with a record of 0-12.
The Grizzlies opened the season with tournaments in California, Texas, Hawaii and Arizona before playing at home last weekend.
“We will always travel early in our season, so it almost feels like we’re never in Missoula,” UM coach Melanie Meuchel said. " ... I think it teaches us a lot of discipline because we have to be completely focused on what we’re doing, whether it’s competing or whether it’s the two or three days we’re in class.
“It’s a daunting task at times. I love the grit we continue to find. It’s a refresher to be in Missoula and not for just one weekend.”
It will be three straight weeks at home when Montana opens its league schedule next weekend with a three-game series against Portland State, last year’s Big Sky tournament champion.
In between the Providence weekend and Portland State series will be spring break on the UM campus.
“This week leads us into spring break, so it’s a big week for us academically as we continue to strive to be good students, which our players take a lot of pride in,” said Meuchel. “This week for us is really about settling back into home. Our goal will be to play Griz softball, no matter who our opponent is and continue to work to improve individually as well as a team.”
All of Providence's games so far have been against Cascade Collegiate Conference opponents. The Argos have played three four-game series against Bushnell, British Columbia and Southern Oregon.
Last weekend, Providence went 0-4 against defending NAIA national champion Southern Oregon in Caldwell, Idaho, getting outscored 44-0.
The Argos, who have more strikeouts (62) than hits (49) this season, have been outscored 106-12 through their first 12 games. They are batting .189 and have a staff ERA of 9.07.
Montana is 8-0 all-time against Providence. The Grizzlies have outscored the Argos 65-8 in the teams’ history.
“We’re in the middle of the season and have learned a lot about ourselves,” said Meuchel. “We’re still doing that and still figuring out who the ’22 team will be. This weekend will be an opportunity to move this program forward and prepare us for what is just around the corner, which is Big Sky Conference play.”
Next weekend's foe, the Vikings (15-10), were picked second in the Big Sky preseason poll behind Weber State, which is off to a historically great start at 20-6.
Sacramento State is .500 at 12-12, and Idaho State is off to a 12-13 start under a first-year coach.
After opening with Portland State, Montana will visit Southern Utah, then host Idaho State.
The Grizzlies will have back-to-back road series at Weber State and Sacramento State in April before wrapping up the regular season with a home set against Northern Colorado.
“It’s going to be flat-out excitement. Programs are stepping up and our teams are making some noise. From top to bottom we’re becoming a more competitive conference,” said Meuchel. “I’m excited we get to start at home against a very good opponent. I’m looking forward to setting a tone of who we are.”
