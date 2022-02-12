MISSOULA — The Montana softball team defeated Saint Mary’s and lost to UC Davis on Saturday as the Nor Cal Kickoff continued with a pair of games at La Rue Field in Davis, Calif.
The Grizzlies scored a season-high 11 runs and got another strong starting performance from sophomore pitcher Allie Brock to defeat Saint Mary’s 11-2.
Montana would later drop a 4-1 decision to UC Davis to even its record at 2-2 on the season.
In the opener, the Grizzlies scored the most runs they’ve plated since putting up 19 in a win at Idaho State last April.
Kendall Curtis went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Jaxie Klucewich also totaled three hits while driving in two. Kylie Becker, Montana’s lead-off batter, scored three runs. Cami Sellers drove in three.
The Grizzlies wasted no time giving Brock the lead. Montana scored two in the first and three more in the second and never trailed.
Curtis had a two-out, two-run single in the first, Sellers a bases-loaded double in the second that scored three. Curtis added an RBI infield single in the fourth that made it 6-0.
Saint Mary’s had just two hits off Brock through four innings before getting to the sophomore for two runs on three hits in the bottom of the fifth that made it 6-2.
Montana answered with three in the sixth, one on freshman Presley Jantzi’s first collegiate hit and RBI, and two in the seventh on RBI singles by Riley Stockton and Klucewich.
Brock didn’t allow a hit in the final two innings to improve to 2-0 on the season.
In two starts she has a 1.08 ERA with nine hits allowed, all singles, in 13 innings of work. She has nine strikeouts with just three walks.
Against UC Davis, freshman pitcher Dana Butterfield got the start and was in a 1-1 game in the fifth before giving up the go-ahead run.
The Aggies added two more on the sixth on the first home run allowed by a Montana pitcher this season and just the third extra-base hit allowed through four games.
Montana was limited to six hits. The Grizzlies’ lone run came on an RBI double by Sellers in the third that evened the score at 1-1.
Montana went hitless in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings but put two on in the seventh to bring the tying run to the plate, but the game ended on a ground out.
Sellers, who has a team-leading seven hits through four games, Phelps and Klucewich each had two hits to account for all six that Montana had off UC Davis starter Kenedi Brown, who struck out six.
Montana will face Santa Clara (1-2) on Sunday at 10 a.m. at Sacramento State.
The Broncos opened their season with a 3-0 victory over UC Davis on Friday, then lost 6-1 to Sacramento State and 9-0 to San Jose State on Saturday.
