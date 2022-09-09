MISSOULA — Montana's volleyball team earned a split on Friday, defeating Prairie View A&M in four sets before falling to host UT Rio Grande Valley in the nightcap in the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Tournament in Edinburg, Texas.
With its win over Prairie View A&M, Montana improved to 5-2 on the young season, its best seven-match start since 2005. The Grizzlies were unable to keep the momentum going in the evening match, as UT Rio Grande Valley extended its winning streak to eight matches.
Montana 3, Prairie View A&M 1
Montana opened the day with a four-set win over Prairie View A&M, winning the final three sets after dropping the opener (20-25, 25-12, 25-18, 25-20). The Grizzlies were impressive on both offense and defense, out-hitting the Panthers .264 to .141 and recording 13 more kills.
Montana started strong offensively, recording just one attack error in the opening set. In fact, the Grizzlies hit .353 in the opener (13-1-34), but PVAMU was also strong, hitting .310. The difference was at the service line, as PVAMU was plus-six, including five aces.
The Grizzlies bounced back in a big way in the second set, scoring the first four points – including two aces from senior middle blocker Elise Jolly – and never trailing. Montana held leads of 8-2 and 18-6 before winning by a final margin of 25-12. Montana was again dominant offensively, this time hitting .483, with again just one error (15-1-29), but also clamped down defensively, limiting the Panthers to .067 hitting (7-5-30). Montana also cleaned up its service game, getting three aces and being plus-one from the line.
Montana held a 13-5 lead early in the third set and looked to be running away with the frame. The set got closer, as Montana was able to enter a couple of its subs, but the lead was never in danger as Montana held PVAMU to -.027 hitting (6-7-37).
"The first set, they (PVAMU) passed really, really well, so we had to find a different level to our serving," head coach Allison Lawrence said. "We did that, and it opened some things up. We were able to feel really in rhythm and in control from the start of the second set on."
Montana led for a large part of Set 4, but fell behind at 16-14 after a reversed call.
A Paige Clark kill helped Montana side out, however, and a block from Carly Anderson and Ellie Scherffius tied the score at 16-16. Then, with Jolly serving, the Grizzlies took the lead on the senior's sixth ace of the match, before getting two more points – including an Anderson dump kill – to take a 20-17 advantage. The 5-0 run extended to 10-2 as Montana ran away with the set and match.
"I think the end of the fourth set showed that when we're locked in, we're capable of controlling momentum in a really fun way," Lawrence said. "I think we're learning how much of a conscious decision that is, and how much it can elevate our game when we make that decision."
Montana was led offensively by Clark, who totaled 13 kills on .333 hitting, including four kills and zero errors over the final two sets. Scherffius had nine kills to just one error, hitting .471, while Jackie Howell – a nearby Mission, Texas, native who was playing in front of approximately 75 family and friends – also added nine kills, including six kills and zero errors through the first two sets. Anderson set up the offense, totaling 39 assists, four kills and three service aces.
In addition to her five kills, Jolly had a career-high six aces, more than half of the Grizzlies' 11 on the day and the most by a Grizzly since 2018. Montana, which leads the Big Sky and ranks 37th nationally for aces, posted its highest total in two seasons.
Defensively, the Grizzlies had four players in double figures for digs, led by Sarina Moreno's 14, who surpassed 1,500 career digs in the match (second-most in school history).
UT Rio Grande Valley 3, Montana 0
Playing less than 2 hours after it completed a four-set win, Montana was back on the floor to take on a rested UT Rio Grande Valley team. The Vaqueros, which lost their season opener to UNLV in five sets but have since won eight straight matches, won the first set with relative ease before the next two were battles from start to finish (25-17, 25-23, 25-22).
The final two sets –25-23 and 25-22 wins for UTRGV – featured 26 total tie scores.
Set 2 was tied at 11 consecutive points from 9-9 through 19-19, before Montana earned back-to-back points – including an Elise Jolly and Catie Semadeni block – to earn its largest lead of the match up to that point. After UTRGV tied the score back up at 21-21, Jackie Howell gave Montana the lead again, but the Vaqueros countered with the next two points, before Jolly tied it up again at 23-23 with a nifty slide kill.
UTRGV got a kill to bring the score to set point, 24-23, before winning it on the next point on a Montana hitting error.
The third set was Montana's best of the night, as the Grizzlies took a 7-4 lead early behind a 5-0 scoring run. Montana led by as many as four points, and held a multi-point lead at 13-10, before UTRGV battled back to take a 15-14 advantage – Montana's first deficit since the score was 4-3.
Similar to the second set, the score would be tied at every point from 14-14 through 22-22, but Montana was often one step ahead of UTRGV, again being the first to 20, getting a kill from Paige Clark.
Following a 22-22 tie, however, UTRGV scored the final three points, including two from Sarah Cruz, an outside hitter who leads the nation for kills.
"Once we got past the first set, it was a really fun match because both teams were playing point for point with each other," Lawrence said. "It was a battle and we put ourselves in position to win sets."
While Cruz leads the NCAA with 4.94 kills per set, she was held relatively in check with 13 kills compared to nine errors (.111 hitting).
In fact, despite UTRGV leading the nation for kills, assists and blocking, the Grizzlies held their own. Montana was within three kills of UTRGV (37 to 40), four assists (35 to 39), one dig (55 to 56) and out-blocked the Vaqueros (9 to 8).
The only statistical discrepancy between the two teams was attack errors, with UTRGV recording 17 (.198 hitting) compared to 25 for Montana (.103 clip).
"Their outsides are super-terminal hitters, but I thought we zeroed in on them, and there were parts of our scouting report that we executed really well," Lawrence said.
Clark paced Montana with a dozen kills, being in double figures for the eighth straight match to begin the season. Middle blocker Ellie Scherffius – who ranks second in the Big Sky for hitting – again was extremely efficient, totaling seven kills at a .500 clip. On the day she had 16 total kills on .483 hitting.
Jolly, a fellow middle blocker, added eight kills and seven blocks, while senior libero Sarina Moreno had a strong night with 17 digs and several coverages that Lawrence singled out after the match.
Montana will get a chance at revenge against UTRGV on Saturday, with the Griz and Vaqueros facing off at 1:30 p.m. (MT) on ESPN+. While UTRGV played just one match on Friday, on Saturday it will face Prairie View A&M before meeting up against Montana.
"We train in a way that gives us enough in the tank to play five-set matches or grinding matches, but when you play a match, go to the hotel to eat for 15 minutes and then come back, your pregame routine is a little thrown off," Lawrence said. "I'm excited to get rested and come in tomorrow a little bit sharper."
