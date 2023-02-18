BOZEMAN — Montana State completed its first season sweep of Montana since 2010 with a 72-68 victory on Saturday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
The Cats improved to 19-9 overall, 12-3 in the Big Sky as they remained second in the conference standings with three games to play. The Griz fell to 14-13, 8-7 and stayed in fourth place.
MSU guard RaeQuan Battle scored 13 of his team-high 19 points in the second half. Darius Brown II and Great Osobor each added 14 points.
UM forward Josh Bannan piled up 25 points, scoring 20 of them in the second half. Aanen Moody had 16 of his 21 in the second half. Josh Vazquez scored 10 of his 13 in the first half.
The Cats made 32 free throws on 41 attempts while shooting 17 of 39 (43.6%) from the field. The Griz made 24 of 50 field goal attempts (48.0%) and went 15 of 17 at the charity stripe.
The Cats had earned their first win in Missoula since 2010 with a 67-64 victory on Jan. 21.
Montana State held a 32-24 lead after a first half that was devoid of any rhythm as the teams combined for 26 fouls and 23 turnovers. The Cats scored 20 of their 32 first-half points at the free throw line as UM was called for 16 fouls.
They shot 5 of 17 from the field and scored 18 points off 14 turnovers. They went 10:40 between made field goals until Osobor threw down a dunk for a 24-22 lead on his way to a team-high nine points that half. Tyler Patterson hit a 3-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer.
Vazquez nearly matched the Cats in made field goals as he scored 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting in the first half. He scored seven of UM’s first 14 points and cut the deficit to 22-21 when he hit his second 3-pointer of the half.
The Griz shot 8 of 20 (40%) from the field, 4 of 4 at the charity stripe as MSU was carded for 10 fouls and had four points on nine MSU turnovers. They never led in the half but tied the game at 18 when Bannan hit two free throws with 7:48 remaining.
The Cats found rhythm with their offense early in the second half as Battle got to the rim for layups after he played eight minutes in the first half because of foul trouble. They made their fifth field goal, to match their first-half total, when Ford hit a 3-pointer 5:03 into the half.
MSU started 4 of 5 beyond the arc after going 2 of 9 in the first half, taking a 13-point lead on Robert Ford’s 3-pointer, a 14-point lead on Sam Lecholat’s triple and a 15-point lead on Ford II’s shot from deep.
The Griz put together a 6-0 run with four points from Josh Bannan to pull within 56-47 with 7:43 to play as Bannan handled the ball more in the second half. They cut the lead to seven points three times after that, but the Cats quickly pushed the lead back to nine points every time.
The Griz broke that seven-point barrier when Moody made two free throws to get UM within 67-61 with 2:12 left. A pair of Bannan free throws brought it to 67-63 with 1:28 left, and Moody made it 68-66 when he hit a transition 3-pointer with 43.1 seconds left.
Ford hit two free throws with 13.9 seconds left and Moody countered with a baseline jumper with 6.5 seconds left to pull UM within 70-68. Battle sealed the game by making two free throws with 5.1 seconds left.
This story will be updated.
Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.
