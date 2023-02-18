BOZEMAN — Montana State completed its first season sweep of Montana since 2010 with a 72-68 victory on Saturday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

The Cats improved to 19-9 overall, 12-3 in the Big Sky as they remained second in the conference standings with three games to play. The Griz fell to 14-13, 8-7 and stayed in fourth place.

Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

