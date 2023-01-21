MISSOULA — Montana State scored the final five points of the game at the free throw line to escape with a 67-64 win over Montana in Missoula for the first time since 2010 Saturday.

Darius Brown made two of those free throws to push the lead to 67-64 on his way to a game-high 23 points. RaeQuan Battle made all three after being fouled to put the Cats ahead 65-64 as he totaled 18 points in front of an announced crowd of 6,374 fans.

Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

