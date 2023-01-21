Montana Grizzlies forward Josh Bannan (13) goes up for a shot against Montana State Bobcats forward Sam Lecholat (25) during the Big Sky Conference men's basketball game between the Griz and Montana State at Dahlberg Arena, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
Montana Grizzlies forward Mack Anderson (23) reaches for the ball during the Big Sky Conference men's basketball game between the Griz and Montana State at Dahlberg Arena, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Montana Grizzlies forward Josh Bannan (13) goes up for a shot against Montana State Bobcats forward Sam Lecholat (25) during the Big Sky Conference men's basketball game between the Griz and Montana State at Dahlberg Arena, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Montana Grizzlies guard Aanen Moody (11) passes the ball during the Big Sky Conference men's basketball game between the Griz and Montana State at Dahlberg Arena, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
MISSOULA — Montana State scored the final five points of the game at the free throw line to escape with a 67-64 win over Montana in Missoula for the first time since 2010 Saturday.
Darius Brown made two of those free throws to push the lead to 67-64 on his way to a game-high 23 points. RaeQuan Battle made all three after being fouled to put the Cats ahead 65-64 as he totaled 18 points in front of an announced crowd of 6,374 fans.
Griz guard Aanen Moody scored 19 of his team-high 21 points in the second half, but his floater in the lane and 3-point shot on UM’s final two possessions were off the mark. Brandon Whitney added 17 points and Dischon Thomas chipped in 14.
The Cats improved to 13-8 overall, 6-2 in the Big Sky. The Griz dropped to 9-11, 3-5.
The Cats shot 51.1% from the field and had a 36-24 edge in the paint after going for a blistering 64% in the first half as they built a 35-29 halftime lead. The Griz shot 44.9% for the game and were 6 of 17 on 3-pointers compared to MSU’s two makes.
Both teams went with taller starting lineups than usual, and the Cats scored six of their first eight points in the paint as they jumped up 8-7. The teams went to more of their typical lineups after the first media timeout, but the Cats kept getting the ball inside and playing physically as they scored 12 of their first 14 points down low while building a 14-11 lead.
The Griz claimed their first lead at 19-18 when Lonnell Martin Jr. hit a 3-pointer and Brandon Whitney converted an and-1 with 8:44 left in the first half. Including that basket, Whitney scored four of UM’s final five field goals in the half while tallying 11 points.
MSU’s RaeQuan Battle and Darius Brown found their jumpers after Belo went to the bench with two fouls with 3:53 left in the half. The Cats built their lead to seven, 32-25, on their way to a 35-29 halftime lead.
Great Osobor gave MSU its largest lead at 42-33 when he converted an and-1 on a personal 5-0 run. But Aanen Moody and Brandon Whitney put together a 7-0 run to pull UM within 42-40 and Moody drained his second triple of the half to get within 45-43 with 10:50 remaining. Another jumper and a 3-pointer for Moody got UM with 49-48 with 7:52 left.
The Griz tied the game for the first time in the second half at 49 when Bannan split a pair of free throws. That was the first of five ties down the stretch, and the Griz took their first lead at 59-57 when Whitney made two free throws with 2:16 left.
UM pushed that to 62-59 when Dischon Thomas made a 3-pointer from the right wing. Darius Brown II answered with an and-1 to tie it at 62 with 1:17 left. After Whitney hit a floater in the lane, Battle drew a foul on a 3-pointer and made all three free throws.
This story will be updated.
Photos: Griz vs. Montana State college men's basketball
Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.