MISSOULA — The loud celebration went on for several minutes after Saturday's game at Dahlberg Arena.
You didn't need to be standing right outside the locker room of the Montana State women's basketball team to hear it. The high-pitched exuberance was easy to pick up from the playing floor, telling all you needed to know about the Bobcats' 70-60 win over Montana.
Montana State led from start to finish en route to beating Montana for the second time in three days, sixth time in a row and ninth time in their last 10 meetings. Coach Tricia Binford is quickly becoming to the Bobcats what Robin Selvig was to the Lady Griz back when MSU couldn't buy a win over UM.
It's hard to take if you're a long-time Montana fan. Even harder when you consider this year's Montana State team is almost as young as Montana (although the Cats do have last season's Big Sky Conference freshman of the year in Darian White and sixth player of the year in Tori Martell).
"It's hard to explain it or put it into words, but it's such a big game for us, big game for them," Binford said. ".... Our team is young and they are creating a lot of energy and my job is to keep making sure we stretch them and they've responded every time. I'm having a blast coaching this team."
Saturday marked the biggest game of the season, at least to date, for Montana first-year coach Mike Petrino and his staff. The Lady Griz needed to show progress after getting hammered in Bozeman Thursday, 70-46.
They did, showing a lot of heart in the process. But there's still a lot of work to be done if they hope to catch the defending Big Sky Conference champion Bobcats, especially on the perimeter, where White gave the Lady Griz fits Saturday with 19 points and hustling defense.
"Today showed a lot about our team," suggested Lady Griz junior forward Carmen Gfeller, who scored a game-high 22 points. "Friday's practice was definitely a change in attitude. That Thursday loss really hurt us. We took it personal and I know we were ready to play today. I just wish things could have worked out a little bit better."
Maybe the best that can be said about the Lady Griz right now is they can score in bunches on the inside, thanks to Gfeller and Abby Anderson.
The jury is still out on how the coaching staff is able to develop young talent. When you looked on the floor Saturday and saw just how much former Sentinel star Lexi Deden had progressed as a first-year Bobcat, you couldn't help but marvel at the magic Binford and her staff are working in Bozeman.
Petrino's voice was raspy in his postgame press conference. You had the sense he put everything he had to give into this past week. He was proud of the effort of his team Saturday, trailing by just five points with under five minutes left.
This past week underlined just how far Montana's program was behind Montana State's at the start of the season after the surprising departure of battle-tested transfers Jamie Pickens and Gabi Harrington. The Bobcats have a winning culture and a level of confidence that is far superior to Montana's at this point.
Petrino and his staff have their work cut out returning that culture to the Lady Griz. They need more time, and the schedule-makers didn't do them any favors scheduling the newfangled Brawl series in January.
"I think it's unfair to lump this team in with all the years' past," Petrino said. "This is a team that has eight new players ...
"Hopefully we earn the right to play them again. We have to earn the right to play them again."
Balanced scoring and strong defense keyed Montana State's win. Three Bobcats scored in double figures and six scored six or more points.
Montana State (6-2 conference, 9-5 overall) set the tone early by racing to a 13-2 lead in the first four minutes. Martell picked up where she left off Thursday with a pair of treys to lead the early surge.
The Bobcats led by eight heading into the second quarter and stretched their lead to 28-15 on a 3-ball by Martell with 8:18 left in the half. Montana (4-4, 7-6) answered with a 7-0 run highlighted by Bria Dixson's 3-ball, but the hosts trailed 39-30 at halftime.
To Montana's credit, Saturday's game was much more suspenseful than Thursday's in Bozeman. Gfeller's free throws with 64 seconds left cut Montana's deficit to 63-58 before the Lady Griz were forced to foul and White answered with six straight free throws.
In the end, Saturday's game was closer than the final score indicated. But close doesn't feed the bulldog for Lady Griz fans that are pretty darn proud of their tradition-laden team.
