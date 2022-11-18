Quarterback: No. 4, Tommy Mellott
A lot has changed since the last time the Griz saw Mellott, which was just a year ago. At the time of the 2021 Brawl, he was a backup quarterback. Now, he’s one of the best in the country with an elite balanced attack. On the ground, he’s the team’s leading rusher with 705 yards and seven touchdowns. Through the air, he has 1,206 yards with nine more scores. All of this despite playing in just eight games and with other QB Sean Chambers having a heavy emphasis in the game plan, too.
Wide receiver: No. 11, Willie Patterson
No other Bobcats receiver has quite the effect that the Tacoma, Washington native does. While a pair of his teammates have two receiving scores, Patterson is far and away the top threat with eight touchdowns and a team-leading 503 receiving yards. He was named the Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts versus Northern Colorado this season, where he registered 148 yards and three trips to the end zone.
Running back: No. 13, Elijah Elliott
Sometimes, the Portland, Oregon product can get lost in the shuffle. Both of his QBs are elite runners with more yards than himself, and recently, wide receiver Marqui Johnson won Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the backfield. However, he’s been the most consistently used running back. He has 550 yards rushing but just one touchdown as those opportunities usually go elsewhere. He’s added 105 receiving yards.
Offensive lineman: No. 65, Justus Perkins
The quarterback of the offensive line at center, Perkins was the only returning starter on the Bobcats offensive line this season. He’s undersized at 6-foot tall, 285 pounds, but production speaks for itself. As the main horse up front, the offense has been one of the best running units in FCS football with 3,166 rushing yards. Perkins come from a football family as his father played for MSU back in the day, and two brothers are currently on the team with him.
Linebacker: No. 47, Callahan O’Reilly
The hometown Bozeman kid is a Swiss Army Knife for the Bobcats this season. In the middle of the defense, the senior has put up numbers in every stat category. He’s the team’s leading tackler with 68 takedowns while also holding the lead for interceptions with four. He’s recorded two sacks, three quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles, too. With a strong finale, he’ll be a candidate to match or even surpass his Second Team All-Big Sky honors from last season.
Defensive lineman: No. 95, Sebastian Valdez
Just a sophomore, the interior lineman from Spring Valley, California is filling the box score in a ridiculous way this season. For a guy on the front line, his 7.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss are eye-popping totals. Those put him towards the top of the Big Sky leaderboard in each category. He’s also a sure tackler and hard-hitter, accumulating 32 tackles and two forced fumbles in what has been a breakout season.
Safety/Nickel: No. 7, Ty Okada
Hailing from Minnesota, Okada is a versatile weapon for the Bobcats who can play in the secondary and slide into the middle of the defensive unit as a third linebacker. With that, he’s been great as a tackler and in pass coverage during the 2022 campaign. He has 55 tackles on the season with a team-high seven pass breakups. He also has one interception and two fumble recoveries as he looks to follow up his Second Team All-Big Sky honors from a season ago.
Kickoff return man: No. 16, Marqui Johnson
This is Johnson’s first year with the Bobcats after coming to MSU via the transfer portal in the offseason. He spent his freshman season with Sacramento State, and is now using his big-play ability all over the field in Bozeman. Named Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week last week for his time at running back, the wide receiver is making his biggest impact on special teams. He’s averaging 30 yards per return this season with one house call.
