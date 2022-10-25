MISSOULA – The Montana state legislature doesn’t have its bi-annual meeting in Helena until January, but bills are already in the works. One of those may have something to do with the Montana Grizzlies football team.
State senator Ellie Boldman, newly elected in 2021 to represent Senate District 45, has had a bill drafted for the purpose of bringing ESPN’s College Game Day to Missoula in the 2023 season. The draft request was made on Monday and the draft process started shortly after with the short title “Resolution in support of college game day.”
What purpose the bill will actually serve is still unknown, but state superiors continue to try to get the college football hit show to come to Montana. In 2021, Montana-based United States senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines were outspoken about the same cause.
Last year, they released a joint video urging Game Day to come to Missoula for the 120th annual Brawl of the Wild rivalry game. ESPN instead opted for Columbus, Ohio for an Ohio State – Michigan State Top-10 FBS game.
The Big Sky Conference has been pushing for the same goal as well, releasing persuasive videos via their Twitter account. Featuring the conference’s senior associate commissioner Jon Kasper, these light-hearted videos were geared towards convincing ESPN to come to a Big Sky game.
Griz fans specifically went along with it, with the hashtag “GrizOnGameday” circulating around social media.
If you ask people associated with the Griz their thoughts of being the focus of a college football Saturday, they are on the same page.
“I love the idea of Game Day here,” Grizzlies head coach Bobby Hauck said. “I thought they were really close to coming last year when we played the rivalry game. I think that’d be a heck of a deal.”
Impact of game day
Not only would Game Day elevate the experience at and around Washington-Grizzly Stadium even more, but it would likely benefit the city as a whole.
With the show’s main set typically set up outside the stadium of its featured game, tailgating, ticket sales and sheer head count brought to Missoula would boom.
In 2019, College Game Day went to Brookings, South Dakota for a FCS border battle between South Dakota State and North Dakota State. Using the small rural town as an example goes to show the type of economic impact this sort of event could have on Missoula and Montana as a whole.
At that time, SDSU spokesman Mike Lockrem told local media that the experience was estimated to bring in around 25,000-30,000 people. Meanwhile, Kelsey Doom, president and CEO of the Brookings Area Chamber of Commerce, told local media that based only on single-day hotel and game revenue, the estimated economic impact of this weekend's broadcast is $1.5 million.
However, that was for a town of just 23,000 people.
Consider what those numbers could be for a city of nearly 75,000 people with one of the most storied FCS traditions around for the University of Montana when discussing finances, impressions and viewership.
“With this atmosphere and being on TV with College Game Day, it’d have so much attention and so many people understanding that Griz football is actually a great program and it’d bring so much talent and potential and people here to watch,” said senior cornerback Jayden Dawson.
History
College Game Day has hosted from the site of an FCS matchup on just 10 occasions in its existence.
The first time was in 2002 for a battle between Harvard and Penn, and the last time was in 2021 for a game between North Carolina Central and Alcorn State. However, this coming Saturday will mark the 11th time as the show is going to Jackson, Mississippi for a contest between Jackson State and Southern.
“They should come, they would like it, they know they would like it,” Hauck said. “I hope they come someday. This is one of the best game days in all of college football. It’s a top 20 for sure and they’d enjoy it.”
