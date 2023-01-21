Montana Lady Griz forward Carmen Gfeller (20) goes for a loose ball against Montana State Bobcats guard Darian White (0) during the Big Sky Conference women's basketball game between the Lady Griz and Montana State at Dahlberg Arena, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
Montana State Bobcats guard Darian White (0) looks to pass against Montana Lady Griz forward Dani Bartsch (40) and Montana Lady Griz guard Mack Konig (2) during the Big Sky Conference women's basketball game between the Lady Griz and Montana State at Dahlberg Arena, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
Montana Lady Griz forward Carmen Gfeller (20) goes for a loose ball against Montana State Bobcats guard Darian White (0) during the Big Sky Conference women's basketball game between the Lady Griz and Montana State at Dahlberg Arena, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Montana Lady Griz guard Libby Stump (1) puts up a shot during the Big Sky Conference women's basketball game between the Lady Griz and Montana State at Dahlberg Arena, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Montana State Bobcats guard Darian White (0) looks to pass against Montana Lady Griz forward Dani Bartsch (40) and Montana Lady Griz guard Mack Konig (2) during the Big Sky Conference women's basketball game between the Lady Griz and Montana State at Dahlberg Arena, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
MISSOULA — Senior guard Darian White scored a game-high 22 points, senior forward Kola Bad Bear and junior guard Grace Beasley added 13 points apiece, and Montana State outscored Montana 25-14 in the third quarter on its way to a 72-63 win on Saturday at Dahlberg Arena.
UM’s youth movement was on display as freshman Libby Stump led the way with 21 points and freshman Mack Konig added 10 points. They combined to go 8 of 12 on 3-pointers, while the rest of the Lady Griz were 2 of 15.
UM veterans Carmen Gfeller, Sammy Fatkin and Gina Marxen combined to shoot 4 of 22 from the field. Gfeller, who was honored for reaching 1,000 career points before the game, was held to two points on 0-of-4 shooting from the field in 24 minutes.
The Cats improved to 13-7 overall and 6-2 in the Big Sky as they pushed their winning streak to four games. The Lady Griz dropped to 8-11, 4-4 as they lost for the second time in two home games this week.
MSU jumped up 18-8 by scoring 12 points in the paint and posting a 9-5 edge on the boards, including 4-1 on the offensive glass as Lexi Deden converted two offensive rebound put backs. The Lady Griz closed the quarter on an 8-0 run powered by two 3-pointers by Stump, giving them a 9-0 edge in points beyond the arc as they pulled within 18-16 to end the frame.
White snapped UM’s 10-0 run with a corner 3-pointer and scored 11 of her 15 first-half points in the second quarter as the Cats took a 37-35 halftime after a quarter that included eight lead changes. Stump and Konig combined to go 5 of 6 on 3-pointers in the first half while the rest of the team was 1 of 8 and Gfeller was held scoreless in five minutes.
MSU opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run and pushed its lead to 19 points, 60-41, before UM scored its first field goal with 1:12 left. The Lady Griz shot 3 of 9 from the field, including two point-blank misses by Gfeller, and committed seven turnovers as the Cats pushed that margin to 16-5.
This story will be updated.
Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.
