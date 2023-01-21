MISSOULA — Senior guard Darian White scored a game-high 22 points, senior forward Kola Bad Bear and junior guard Grace Beasley added 13 points apiece, and Montana State outscored Montana 25-14 in the third quarter on its way to a 72-63 win on Saturday at Dahlberg Arena.

UM’s youth movement was on display as freshman Libby Stump led the way with 21 points and freshman Mack Konig added 10 points. They combined to go 8 of 12 on 3-pointers, while the rest of the Lady Griz were 2 of 15.

