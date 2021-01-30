MISSOULA — Balanced scoring and strong defense helped lift the Montana State women's basketball team over Montana Saturday at Dahlberg Arena.
The Lady Griz trailed by just five points with 5 minutes left but MSU showed poise down the stretch in emerging with a 70-60 decision. With the win, the Bobcats completed a series sweep of their archrival and improved to 6-2 in the Big Sky Conference (9-5 overall).
Three Montana State players scored in double figures and six scored six or more points. Sophomore point guard Darian White led the way with 19 points, 12 coming at the foul line.
Montana forward Carmen Gfeller led all scorers with 22 points, 10 coming at the foul line. Teammate Abby Anderson had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Montana State set the tone early by racing to a 13-2 lead in the first four minutes. Tori Martell picked up where she left off Thursday with a pair of treys to lead the early surge.
The Bobcats led by eight heading into the second quarter and stretched their lead to 28-15 on a 3-ball by Martell with 8:18 left in the half. Montana answered with a 7-0 run highlighted by Bria Dixson's 3-ball but the hosts trailed 39-30 at halftime.
To Montana's credit, it did turn it a better performance than Thursday when it lost 70-46 in Bozeman.
