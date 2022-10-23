The Montana women's soccer team wrapped up its regular season with a 2-0 loss at Weber State on a cold, windy Sunday in Ogden, Utah.
Despite the loss, the Grizzlies (6-6-6, 3-4-1 BSC) advance to their ninth consecutive Big Sky Conference tournament, their league-record 21st overall.
Montana, the No. 6 seed, will face No. 3 Portland State on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. in a quarterfinal match in Greeley, Colorado.
The Grizzlies lost 1-0 to the Vikings when the teams met in Hillsboro, Oregon, on Sept. 25. PSU enters the postseason without a win in its final three regular-season matches, with seven goals allowed.
The winner will move on to face No. 2 Idaho on Friday, Nov. 4, at 11 a.m. The tournament championship match will be played at noon on Sunday, Nov. 6.
Montana has won the tournament three times in the last four years but will be an underdog this time around, particularly if the Grizzlies don’t rectify some issues that emerged in Sunday’s loss.
The Wildcats (5-11-0, 4-4-0 BSC) scored in the 21st and 57th minutes to hand Montana its first multiple-goal loss against a Big Sky opponent under fifth-year coach Chris Citowicki.
“If we start a game in playoffs the way we started today, there is no business of us even being there,” he said. “We have to take a good, hard look in the mirror. Is that how we want to play?
“It’s just completely unacceptable the way we started, the lack of attention to details, people doing someone else’s job instead of doing their own.”
Montana faced a team needing a win to secure its own tournament spot and did so without three key players of its own.
McKenzie Kilpatrick and Delaney Lou Schorr, the Big Sky’s leading goal-scorer, missed the game because of injury. Allie Larsen missed the first game of her career to travel out of state.
Weber State scored the game-winner in the 21st minute when a cross was headed in by Alexis Simpson for her second goal of the season.
Morgan Furmaniak, named the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday, added an insurance goal at 56:08.
With the ball rolling toward Montana goalkeeper Camellia Xu and a Griz defender trying to shield Furmaniak, the forward poked the ball free from between them and scored her fifth goal of the season.
Montana outshot Weber State 16-10 and put eight of those shots on goal. Mekell Moss made eight saves to record her third shutout of the season, her second of the weekend.
Kathleen Aitchison and Kayla Rendon Bushmaker both took three shots for Montana, which finished below .500 in league for the first time since 2013.
