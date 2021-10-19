MISSOULA — It wasn’t that long ago that the Montana soccer team was in serious soul-searching mode. Just last week actually.
The Grizzlies had seen their six-match winning streak come to an end, at home of all places, with a scoreless draw against Portland State on Oct. 3.
Then, in a battle of what were supposed to be the top two teams in the Big Sky Conference, Montana lost 1-0 at Northern Colorado.
It wasn’t the loss itself that had the Grizzlies looking inward. It was how it came about. After the Bears scored late in the first half, Montana had no counter-punch to get back in the game.
Over the 45 minutes of the second half, needing to generate something offensively to get back in the game, Montana took four shots, just one of them on goal.
With so much at stake, Montana went on the road last weekend and swept the Idaho Vandals and Eastern Washington Eagles, outscoring their opponents 4-1, outshooting them 41-11.
“The bounce-back was impressive because of how quickly it happened,” said coach Chris Citowicki, who hinted last week that the team had done some things to recreate itself offensively.
His team had won five consecutive 1-0 victories before facing Portland State. Friday’s 2-1 win came by the same margin but brought half the emotional strain.
After Montana opened its road trip with a commanding 2-1 win at Idaho on Friday night, the Grizzlies made it a sweep with an equally impressive 2-0 win at Eastern Washington on Sunday afternoon.
The wins helped Montana sweep this week’s Big Sky Conference Player of the Week honors.
Taylor Stoeger, who scored twice in the second half in Friday’s comeback win and probably should have been credited with an assist on Sunday, was named the Offensive Player of the Week.
It marks the second time this season Stoeger has been named the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week.
It was Stoeger’s third two-goal match in three seasons as a Grizzly and gave her the team lead in points with 11, on four goals and three assists.
Camellia Xu was named the Defensive Player of the Week for the fifth time this season.
After giving up a goal at 3:06 on Friday, Xu blanked Idaho and Eastern Washington over the next 177 minutes. She finished the road trip with four saves while facing 11 shots.
Sunday’s shutout at Eastern Washington was her ninth of the season, which has her tied for the national lead. Her save percentage of .868 ranks 16th, her goals-against average of 0.62 ranks 25th.
Entering the final weekend of the regular season, Xu is one shutout shy of the single-season program record of 10, set by Kristen Hoon in 2012 and matched by Claire Howard in 2018. Montana (9-5-1, 5-1-1 BSC) will host Weber State (9-6-0, 6-1-0 BSC) on Friday at 3 p.m., Idaho State (2-14-1, 2-5-0 BSC) at 1 p.m. on Sunday at South Campus Stadium.
