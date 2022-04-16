MISSOULA — The Montana men's tennis team made quick work of NAIA Lewis-Clark State Friday, sweeping the Warriors 7-0 in the Grizzlies' final non-conference dual of the season at the LCSC Tennis Center in Lewiston, Idaho.
In a match that served as a tune-up for Saturday night's Big Sky Conference dual against the Idaho Vandals at the same venue, the Grizzlies rested two of their top players and didn't miss a beat, with Montana taking straight-set wins on each court.
The win improved the Griz to 14-2, while they remain at 5-1 in Big Sky Conference play, sitting in second place in the league standings behind Montana State heading into Saturday night's dual. Lewis-Clark State fell to 10-10.
"I was really happy with the performance today," UM coach Jason Brown said. "We were able to mix up the lineup a bit and get some matches for guys who maybe haven't played for a while.
"Lewis-Clark State is competitive, but I thought our guys took care of business."
Even with UM's No. 1 team of Ed Pudney and Oisin Shaffrey resting for the day, the Griz had little trouble sweeping the Warriors in all three doubles matches.
Freshmen Sam Baldwin and Gustav Theilgaard cruised past LCSC's Tursyngazy/Schapp pair 6-2 at No. 3. Milo Benn and Lawrence Sciglitano had little trouble with the Rusnak/Harlan duo in a 6-1 win at No. 1 to clinch the point.
The Griz finished doubles with a 6-3 win for Moritz Stoeger and Pontus Hallgren at No. 2 over Cade Edwards and Austin Gomez.
Stoeger pitched a shutout to open the singles round, blanking Beknazar Tuursyngazy 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 to increase UM's team lead to 2-0.
Theilgaard got back to his winning ways playing up at No. 2, beating Gunnar Harlan 6-1, 6-2 to make it a 3-0 dual score.
Hallgren clinched the match for the Griz at No. 4. The senior beat Austin Gomez 6-1, 6-3 to improve the Grizzly lead to 4-0.
Sciglitano got his first win at No. 1 singles, beating Matus Rusnak 6-4, 6-2, while Baldwin picked up a win in his first match in over a month, beating Thomas Schapp 6-1, 6-1, at No. 6.
"I was impressed with Lawrence Sciglitano and Sam Baldwin today," added Brown.
"Lawrence looked good in his first match on the No. 1 court, and Sam played like an upperclassman out there. He looked really poised and polished."
Benn closed out the match for the Griz with a 6-0, 6-2, win over Andy Wu.
Should Montana beat Idaho Saturday night, the Griz will move into a tie for first in the league standings with Montana State with the annual Brawl of the Wild dual meet on deck to cap the regular season Saturday in Bozeman.
—UM sports information
