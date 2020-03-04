MISSOULA — Montana tight ends coach Bryce Erickson needed about two minutes to discuss with his wife whether or not he should take a spot on Bobby Hauck’s staff as an assistant coach.
Erickson, who was announced as a staff addition Monday, hadn't been coaching after recently stepping down at Lake City High School in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, when Hauck called him. The Griz head coach was looking to replace former tight ends coach Jace Schillinger and called someone he’d known for a long time as he was making the first change on his staff at UM heading into his third season.
“I was really surprised,” Erickson admitted Wednesday, the second day of UM’s spring camp. “It kind of came out of the blue, and I jumped as soon as I was given the opportunity. I know what this program is all about, and to be given the opportunity, I feel truly blessed.”
Erickson and Hauck have never overlapped on the coaching trail, but they’ve known each other for years. Erickson has also gotten to know offensive coordinator Timm Rosenbach, wide receivers coach Brent Pease and defensive coordinator Kent Baer over the years through networking.
So, Erickson knew what he’d be getting into by accepting the job and returning to the college level and the Big Sky Conference after coaching high school football.
“First and foremost, it was because of coach Hauck and to get an opportunity to coach with him,” Erickson said about why he took the job. “This staff is an amazing staff. You can feel the camaraderie amongst the staff just collectively, not just an offensive and defensive side. It’s a family environment, and it starts and ends with the head coach. That, to me, is what attracted me.
“And then No. 2, it’s the Griz, man. It’s Montana. We’re working to get back to national championships. Perfection is our motto.”
Erickson has been in Missoula for just over one week, living in a hotel while searching for a place where his wife and three kids can move.
His wife, who he gave “big props” to for being willing to leave her full-time job in Coeur d’Alene so he could coach at UM, sent him eight houses to check out. While driving around town, the relative big size of the city stood out to him as well as the passion he saw for UM athletics.
“It’s beautiful, and there’s a lot of history here, but what I really like about it is going to different stores and restaurants and seeing all the Griz spirit,” Erickson said. “It just reminds me of a football town where the fans and the community are excited to support their Griz in all sports. It feels real good. It’s a college town, man.”
Coaching background
Erickson knows about college towns and has both some Griz and Bobcat blood in his family.
He’s the son of College Football Hall of Fame coach Dennis Erickson, an all-conference quarterback at Montana State who later was an assistant coach for the Bobcats and coached at Billings Central before climbing the coaching ladder and leading the Miami Hurricanes to two national championships. His father even coached Rosenbach, a quarterback, at Washington State in 1987 and 1988.
Erickson’s mother, Marilyn, attended UM from 1970-72, and his grandfather Pink Erickson was a Grizzly assistant football coach in 1967 under Jack Swarthout.
“I’ve always followed the Griz even though my father’s a Bobcat and he kind of swept the Griz stuff under the rug,” said Erickson, who was born in 1975, when his father had already moved on from Montana State and was coaching at Idaho.
“I’ve heard a lot about how great of a quarterback my father was for Montana State, but that’s the gist of it, being that he went there, played for coach (Jim) Sweeney back in the day. My loyalty right now is I bleed maroon and silver. I’m a Griz. That’s where my loyalty is at, and I couldn’t be more happy to be here.”
Hauck has known Erickson and known of the Erickson family’s connection to the state of Montana for years. So, he felt Erickson would fit in well with the coaching staff he’s built.
“I think he knows the game of football really well,” Hauck said. “He has a sense for Montana and the Montana Grizzlies and what we’re about. And just basically, he’s a good fit for our players and coaches.”
Erickson got into coaching after playing at the University of Miami and Chaffey College. He’s been the quarterbacks coach, wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator at New Mexico Highlands (2004-06), running backs coach at Arizona State (2007-11), head coach at South Albany High School in Oregon (2012) and quarterbacks coach at Idaho (2013-15) before going to Lake City High School (2016-17) but stepped down to reportedly take a job selling weight room equipment.
While he’s never exclusively coached tight ends, he’s relying on his time as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and is getting help from some of UM’s tight ends.
“I’m a firm believer that if you want to be a great coach, you’ve got to know what every position does,” Erickson said. “Throughout the years, I’ve been more of a running backs, receivers, quarterbacks coach, and as a quarterback, you’ve got to know what everybody is doing on the field. These young men here are amazing. They’re helping me out hopefully just as much as I’m helping them out with fundamentals and technique.”
Erickson is the first new coach at UM since Hauck set his initial staff after being hired in December 2017. Griz senior Cam Humphrey, who’s competing for the starting quarterback job, said it’s been a benefit to him to have the same head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterback coach for the third consecutive season, and he’s seen Erickson slide in well.
“You just kind of know what you’re going to get and what to expect when you get out on the field, and you know how things operate,” Humphrey said. “When a guy like coach Erickson comes in here, he’s just stepping right in, no missteps are taken. It’s awesome having a consistent staff. We’re very lucky to have that because it doesn’t happen for this long, especially in this sport.”
Erickson will also be in charge of recruiting in the southern part of Washington and in Oregon, areas which Hauck said Erickson knows well.
“I think it’ll be good,” Hauck said. “I think it’ll be productive.”
On the field
Erickson has been to just four team meetings and two spring practices, but some themes of his personality have jumped out to a couple of the tight ends.
Senior Trase Le Texier, a Jefferson grad, and junior Matt Rensvold, a Polson grad, both raved about Erickson’s energy and positivity. The assistant coach even imitated a safety during receiving drills while wearing his black hat, maroon sweatshirt and gray sweatpants Wednesday.
“He’s really energetic,” Le Texier said. “He’s just really good at explaining little cues that we need to do better. He just has such a positive attitude towards all of us out there. Just like the energy he gives off, it’s always good mood, positive, like, ‘Let’s get after it today. We’ve got this.’”
“He’s always got our back,” Rensvold concurred. “You can tell that already. He’s outgoing. He loves being here. He likes having fun. He likes us having fun. He’s so positive. If we do something wrong, he’s going to get after us a little bit, but it’s going to be a in a positive way.”
In addition to a new tight ends coach, the Griz also have to replace graduated starter Colin Bingham, who led all tight ends in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches last year.
The tight end spot is one Hauck reintroduced when he returned to the UM. They were used more as blockers in Hauck’s first year and increased their receptions from 30 to 42 in year two.
“I think it’s been good,” Hauck said of bringing back the position. “I think those guys have done a nice job. They’ve been, with the exception of Colin Bingham, they’ve been pretty young, but I think we’ve got some guys with ability there that’ll help us.”
Junior Bryson Deming, a Billings West grad, is the top returning tight end for the Griz, having caught 18 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns last season. He’s complemented by Rensvold, who was limited to three catches for 16 yards and one touchdown before his season was cut short by injury.
Elwell is the only other tight end who had a catch last season, grabbing two passes for 5 yards. The rest of the group includes Le Texier, sophomore Colten Curry from Valier, and redshirt freshmen Cole Grossman and Noah Ambuehl, the latter from Great Falls Central.
Even with a new position coach, Hauck doesn’t see his vision for the tight ends changing.
“I don’t know that it changes based on who’s coaching the group,” Hauck said. “Our offense is what it is, and we’ve recruited tight ends since we’ve got here, and they’re a part of our plan.”
Erickson isn’t ready to make any proclamations about the potential for his tight ends, but he’s noticed a few things jump off the page about the makeup of his group.
“What I know about this group is their care level is very high, their commitment level is very high, their want to be champions is very high,” he said. “When you come into a situation like that, it makes this job that much easier. They work their tail off. They’re very respectable. They’re very coachable, which to me is the most important part.”
Erickson is continuing to dive into the playbook, just like the new recruits who’ve landed at Montana this semester. The offense and the terminology are the main things he’s trying to pick up while also working on special teams with the long snappers for punts and field goals.
And just like the new players, he’ll have the spring, summer and fall camp to continue getting his feet underneath him and contribute to the team’s growth.
“Everything’s happened real fast,” he said. “I’ll tell you what — I couldn’t be more happy to be a part of this Griz family. I’m fired up to be a part of such a dynamic offense and get things going.”
