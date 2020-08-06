Selvig 1

Former Montana men's basketball star Derek Selvig has wrapped up his professional career in Europe and is currently a first-year assistant coach with the Montana Tech men's basketball team in Butte.

 Alexandria Valdez, Montana Standard

BUTTE — After a successful stint in Butte, Derek Selvig has his first head coaching job.

Dickinson State announced the hiring of Selvig as men's basketball coach Thursday. The former Montana Grizzlies standout has been an assistant at Montana Tech since 2016.

Selvig's time with the Orediggers and head coach Adam Hiatt came to a new high during the 2019-2020 season, when Tech achieved its highest win total in a single season in two decades, finishing 18-12 and earning a home bid in the Frontier Conference tournament.

A power forward while with the Griz, Selvig totaled 844 points and 560 rebounds during his four seasons with Montana, helping the team reach two NCAA tournaments. He hails from Glendive.

Selvig is taking over a Blue Hawks team that went 10-17 in 2019-2020.

"First I would like to thank President Easton and Coach Stanton and the rest of the DSU athletic department for giving me this unbelievable opportunity to be the next head men's basketball coach at Dickinson State University," Selvig said in a press release from the school. "I couldn't have asked for a better group of people to work with day in and day out.  As a Glendive, MT native I am very familiar with the area and feel confident leading a great group of young men at DSU.  I would also like to thank Adam Hiatt for his guidance and mentorship at Montana Tech, I know I would not be in this position without Coach Hiatt's belief in me. My fiancé, Maddie, and I cannot wait to get out to Dickinson and build something special on the floor with Dickinson State Men's basketball and in the community of Dickinson." 

Tags

Load comments