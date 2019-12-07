MISSOULA — Montana quarterback Dalton Sneed and wide receiver Samori Toure hooked up for a 62-yard touchdown pass on their first offensive snap, and there was no stopping the Griz offense on a record-breaking Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Montana racked up season-high totals for yards and points in a 73-28 victory over Southeastern Louisiana in the second round of the playoffs. The Griz will advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2009 and play at Weber State, a team they beat 35-16 on Nov. 16 in Missoula.
The win is Montana’s first postseason win since 2015, a stretch of 1,470 days. At 10-3, the Griz have their first winning season since 2013. Its their first time reaching 70 points since Dec. 14, 1996, against Troy State in a 70-7 win.
Toure finished with a school-record 303 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 12 catches. He also broke the FCS playoff record for receiving yards set by former Marshall star Randy Moss in 1996 against Delaware.
Sneed completed 29 of 45 passes for a career-high 459 yards and five touchdowns, tying his career high. The Griz gained 600 yards as a team.
Sophomore running back Marcus Knight scored four touchdowns — three rushing and one receiving — to set school records with 25 total touchdowns and 23 rushing scores, breaking marks held by Chase Reynolds. He finished with 75 rushing yards on 16 carries.
The Griz defense limited the Lions to 28 points despite giving up 489 yards. Quarterback Chason Virgil completed 36 of 59 passes for 436 yards with four touchdowns and one interception, a 47-yard pick-7 by true freshman Corbin Walker.
Montana blitzed it way to a 38-21 halftime lead. The Grizzlies’ 38 first-half points were their most in the first half this season and their second most in any half this season. The 24 second-quarter points were their most in any quarter this year.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.