MISSOULA — Montana fans will be spirited in more ways than one at home football games.
UM will begin selling alcohol inside raucous Washington-Grizzly Stadium this season in a fenced-off beer garden at the south end of the facility behind the GrizVision videoboard, east of the Champions Center.
"There will not be beer sales just in the entire stadium," UM athletic director Kent Haslam told the Missoulian last month. "That’s not going to happen this year. I don’t really foresee that in the near future just because of the logistics of that stadium and how big it is. I don’t even foresee sales where you’re drinking it in your seat this year."
Ticket holders age 21 and older may buy beer and wine within the beer garden. Fans may bring food into the area, but alcohol can't be taken outside of the fenced-off area and into the stadium that holds a capacity of 25,217 people.
The beer garden will open 90 minutes before kickoff and will close at the end of the third quarter. A maximum of two beverages per person is allowed.
"It’s really going to be more of a pregame, halftime, hopefully we’re up so big people go there," Haslam said.
He previously noted that a beer garden could be expanded to men's and women's basketball, softball and soccer in the future.
"It’s certainly a revenue generator," he said. "I’m not going to dismiss it."
