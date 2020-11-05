FARMINGTON, Utah – Montana will open its spring 2021 soccer season at Portland State on March 12, according to schedules released by the Big Sky Conference on Thursday.
The Big Sky's 24th season consists of a single round-robin format, with each of the 10 Big Sky teams playing nine conference opponents. The schedule maintains Friday-Sunday matchups.
After playing at PSU on March 12, the defending regular-season champion Grizzlies will travel to Sacramento State for a March 14 match.
“You could sense the difference in practice as soon as I told the team there was a schedule and showed them what it was,” third-year coach Chris Citowicki, who has led the Grizzlies to a Big Sky championship in each of his first two years, said in a release from the school.
“The same energy we had in early August returned again. This makes it feel like it’s go time.”
In late July, Montana, which returned all 11 starters from that team, was voted the Big Sky preseason favorite, a first for the program since 2001.
Montana's home opener is against Northern Colorado on March 21.
“People are hungry to see this team play, and this team is hungry to play. I can’t wait to play in front of people again,” Citowicki said.
The Big Sky’s regular-season champion will earn the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. Northern Colorado is the defending conference champion.
