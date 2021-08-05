MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies will open their fall football camp next week as they close in on their season opener in less than a month.

Players report for camp on Sunday and will participate in their first of 18 preseason practices on Monday at Dornblaser Field. The team will practice Monday through Saturday each week from Aug. 9-28.

Fall camp practices are open to the public and will start at 2:30 p.m. every day except for the first day, when the Griz begin at 6:30 p.m. The only closed practices not open to the public are Aug. 21 and Aug. 25-28.

The Griz, who made the 2019 FCS quarterfinals, begin game week practice Aug. 30 as they prepare to open their season Sept. 4 at Washington. They were picked second in both the media and coaches Big Sky preseason polls after opting out of the league's spring season to play two games.

Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

